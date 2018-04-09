Globalist pearl-clutching over nationalist Viktor Orban's sweeping victory in Hungary election

If you judge Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Fidesz party by their enemies, then their sweeping victory yesterday, winning a third term, was a triumph for good. Reuters calls him a "strongman" in its report of his victory, a term usually reserved for undemocratic dictators. The Associated Press settles for "conservative" as its headline adjective – no compliment in its lexicon, but accurate. But the journalists are being outdone by globalist politicians in Western Europe.

Luxembourg's foreign minister says Germany, France and others should weigh in against what he calls a "tumor" of scaremongering after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a clear election victory.



Viktor Orban, with no visible tumors (photo credit).

The purported "scaremongering," of course, is over the invasion of Europe by millions of uninvited "migrants" who have no desire to integrate into their host culture, which, more accurately, makes them "colonists." Orbán explicitly ran against the efforts of George Soros, the Hungarian-born billionaire whose Open Society Institute has been pushing a "borderless" world, to the delight of globalists.

The U.K. Guardian reports:

After running a campaign almost exclusively focused on the apparent threat posed by migration, Orbán's Fidesz will have a majority in parliament and may even regain a two-thirds "supermajority" which allows constitutional changes. With around 93% of votes counted, Fidesz was projected to take 133 of the parliament's 199 seats, the minimum required for the supermajority. ... Since the refugee crisis of 2015, Orbán's rhetoric on migration has become increasingly sharp. His government has built a fence along the country's southern border to keep out migrants. Orbán has claimed he is fighting a conspiracy to destroy Hungary led by the Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros.

Life in Western Europe is being fundamentally transformed by the arrival of migrants colonists, with skyrocketing rape rates, "no go" zones in Muslim neighborhoods for public safety officials, and women cautioned to avoid being out alone at night in formerly safe cities. But to the media grandees and globalist officials, protesting these changes is "dangerous" and "extremist."

Orbán speaks in terms that in most countries would be the preserve of extreme rightwing fringe parties, telling Hungarians that "tens of millions" of migrants from Africa and the Middle East were waiting to kick down Hungary's door and warning that they would bring terror, crime and rape with them. "If the levy breaks, if they open the borders, if migrants enter the country, there is no way back," Orbán said in his final campaign speech on Friday.

Tsk, tsk. In countries that already host millions of Muslims uninterested in assimilation, they already know what to do about such views: repress them.

French conservative politician Nicholas Dupont-Aignan, who gave his support to anti-mass migration presidential candidate Marine Le Pen last year, has been given a suspended fine of 5,000 euros for speaking about a "migrant invasion".

Hungarians in particular and Eastern European countries in general are not constrained by the existence of large communities of unassimilated colonists and do not have large voting blocs desiring to live by religious and moral systems that clash with indigenous cultural practices. The decades of economic stagnation and political isolation under Soviet rule prevented the importation of "guest workers" who brought families and settled in without assimilation.

Hungary's language and culture are unique in Central Europe. The Magyars feel themselves, with some reason, to be outsiders and under threat from the Latin, Slavic, and Germanic cultures that surround them. Add Muslim, Arab, and African populations to the mix, and a certain degree of panic is understandable.

It is clear that Western European elites regard nationalism as a relic of the past, a negative influence that caused two world wars and that hinders the development of a global economy that makes fabulous opportunities for wealth accumulation on an unprecedented scale, for those able to operate on a worldwide scale. The Hungarian elections are an unpleasant reminder to them that non-elites who live locally are not ready to jettison their way of life to enable the dreams of a borderless world to be realized.