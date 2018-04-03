Fox News kahunas call BS on Hogg's ad boycott and say Ingraham will stay

After weeks of nonsense, following an insensitive tweet by Fox News host Laura Ingraham about teenage gun control activist David Hogg's inability to get into the college of his choice, her apology, Hogg's juvenile tantrum refusing to accept the apology, and an advertiser pullout, the grand pooh-bahs running Fox News have stirred from their stone-faced mien and come out to say " enough is enough ." Ingraham will stay on her show, and the two-bit teenager on his 14th minute of fame won't be permitted to disrupt their massive news operation with his fits of hurt feelings.

We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts. We look forward to having Laura Ingraham back hosting her program next Monday when she returns from spring vacation with her children.

It was the right move. Obviously, the adults are back at Fox. Someone made them come over there. Someone understands what is at stake with Hogg's kid tantrum, which has since been exploited by sleazy Washington, D.C. Democratic Party-linked smear outfits, such as Media Matters, which aided Hogg in extending it into its bid to shut down the free press. The kahunas saw through it, roused themselves, and now have spoken. Look at how badly this had degenerated in this exchange on CNN, as reported in the Daily Wire:

On Saturday, Hogg appeared on CNN where he called Ingraham a bully and said that the only way he would ever appear on her show again is if she apologized to every person she had every hurt "throughout her professional career because of her immaturity and unprofessionalism." CNN's Ana Cabrera turned the tables on Hogg, informing him that some people think he, in fact, is a bully, to which he responded, "I don't agree with it."

The Los Angeles Times did some decent digging and found that the advertiser boycott so heralded by the press wasn't really an advertiser boycott that hit Fox News's bottom line. Most of the advertisers just pulled their ads from the show and shifted them onto other Fox News shows, and within a month's time, after Hogg is old stale news, they may be back. Ingraham, meanwhile, will return from her vacation and resume broadcasting as normal. Fox News viewers are going to be happy – not just with having Ingraham back, and the reassurance that there are still Ailes-like tigers at Fox who will defend the right to free speech, but with not having to boycott all those companies. (I had been boycotting Rachael Ray's Nutrish cat food, which my cat likes, so I'm pleased I can now buy it again for her.)

This person said no advertisers have pulled their dollars from the network but have simply moved from "The Ingraham Angle" to other programs on the Fox News schedule. Most of the advertisers are out because they want to avoid the controversy associated with the story and could revisit the situation in a few weeks after Ingraham returns.

The L.A. Times also found the reason for the pooh-bahs rousing themselves from their torpor to make this statement:

Abernethy's statement is meant to convey that Ingraham will return whether the advertisers come back or not. Fox News hired Ingraham to be a provocative commentator who appeals to conservative viewers, and if she is shut down by advertiser resistance its other hosts will become vulnerable. Ingraham took over the 10 p.m. Eastern slot on Fox News in October.

In other words, they know that if a sensitive and manipulated kid such as Hogg can shut down one of their shows, the sleazy Beltway smear forces backing him can easily move on to shut down the rest of their operations, too. Not one of them will be unscathed, because the Beltway smear artists targeting Fox, and Media Matters is the leading practitioner, will only move on to more targets and, terrorist-style, or Alinsky-style, escalate their demands. They know how these weasels work.

Somewhere, Roger Ailes is smiling.