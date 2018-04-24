FBI ex-honcho Andrew McCabe goes to the well again for more legal cash

After a K Street firm linked to his lawyer made a successful crowd-funding pitch and drew in $500,000 for McCabe's legal defense, McCabe is now doing it again, with another pitch. The Law & Crime blog has the scoop :

In a little-noticed report by NPR last Thursday, McCabe's lawyer Michael Bromwich revealed that his client was heading to the trough of charity for the second time in order to fund myriad legal battles. According to that report, McCabe's newly-established legal defense fund would help the embattled ex-official wage legal warfare on various fronts including: (1) responding to congressional investigations; (2) engaging with the U.S. Attorney's Office; (3) filing a potential wrongful termination lawsuit over his for-cause firing; and (4) a theoretical defamation case against President Donald Trump.

The Law & Crime blog points out that the pitch is roughly the same as before, but now it involves a wrongful termination lawsuit, as well as no promise that the money won't be used to make up for McCabe's lost pension, as had been done in the earlier fundraiser.

As RealClearPolitics's Carl Cannon put it, it might just be because he's out to get former FBI director James Comey, who put the investigative tail on him for lying about his leaks:

The news reports have all focused on the FBI's second-in-command leaking information to the Wall Street Journal – or authorizing subordinates to do so – and then lying to investigators about it. This is big news, provided that account is borne out by a subsequent criminal indictment and successful prosecution. The news will be even bigger if Andrew McCabe pursues a scorched-earth policy against his FBI superior, James Comey, who started the investigation of his deputy. Even a prosecutor fresh out of law school ought to be able to flip McCabe, who is facing serious jail time and thinks he has been betrayed. Such men are dangerous.

Right now, as both Cannon and American Thinker's own J. Marsolo have noted, McCabe faces obstruction of justice charges for calling a stand-down of the FBI's Clinton Foundation in the name of helping the Clinton campaign.

He's got information about top Department of Justice officials who have screamed to him on the phone to shut down the Clinton Foundation investigation, which, being an obedient munchkin instead of a real G-Man, the weakling dutifully did. As Cannon notes (emphasis mine):

According to a Wall Street Journal article, McCabe says he stood straight and tall and "reiterated past instructions to FBI agents that they were to keep pursuing the work within the authority they had." But that's based on McCabe's self-serving leak. The FBI agents under his command say he was more like a supine munchkin, carrying out the wishes of Loretta Lynch's people. FBI agents investigating the Clinton Foundation "were given a much starker instruction on the case: 'Stand down,'" according to the Journal report. "When agents questioned why they weren't allowed to take more aggressive steps, they said they were told the order had come from the deputy director – Mr. McCabe." Again, that looks like possible obstruction of justice, done for explicitly partisan-political reasons.

Now he faces opposing views with James Comey, who's out profiting handsomely from his book tour describing his noble choices as leader, and McCabe is back home with his lawsuits, feeling bitter. No wonder he wants money for lawsuits.

If they happen, we can expect to see McCabe and Comey go after each other on who-leaked-whom issues, as American Thinker's Silvio Canto noted, like two scorpions in a bottle.

As dollars roll in, the fireworks are ever more likely to happen. Let the truth come out.

Image: Jorge Lascar via Flickr, Creative Commons SA 2.0.