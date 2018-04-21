A Quiet Place: A subversive conservative and Christian movie

I suspect that the majority of people who have seen A Quiet Place went into the theater anticipating a thrilling horror story that gives the usual rush of being scared out of one's seat.

But A Quiet Place has a couple of sub-narratives running through it that might be subversive to the secular Hollywood left. I suspect that John Krasinski knew exactly what he was doing when he directed a movie for the first time and came up with a masterpiece in its originality.

The primary narrative, to be as brief as possible, is the story of John Krasinski as the father, Emily Blunt the mother, and their children trying to survive in what appears to be a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has been wiped out by alien-like creatures that kill based solely on the sounds generated by living beings. The family has to communicate using sign-language and walk barefoot so as not to draw the lethal wrath of the monsters.

Here is where one of the two sub-narratives begins – one that really doesn't seem subversive because it's hiding in plain sight: an allegory of the nuclear family trying to survive in a hostile world where external social forces and pressures, not to mention the temptations and seductions of modernism, have been eroding and destroying it for decades. It is clear anymore that it is the strength and cohesion of the family unit that provide the necessary security for its survival, and in turn for society as a whole.

With the slow-motion breakdown of the nuclear family since the creation of the welfare state that incentivizes single motherhood and ease of divorce, along with the destructive forces of hyper-individualism and pervasive permissiveness, the modern American family has been ravaged, which is the foundation of nearly every social problem the country faces – e.g., alcoholism, drug addiction, promiscuity and sexually transmitted diseases, illiteracy, and all of the concomitant criminal behavior rooted in anti-social pathologies.

In the movie, it is palpable how intense is the love of the family members for each other. If they weren't facing their extinction, one can see how their love would still be there.

With the recent death of Barbara Bush, her 1990 commencement address at Wellesley College has been going viral. Here is the most powerful passage and how it relates to A Quiet Place:

Fathers and mothers, if you have children, they must come first. You must read to your children, and you must hug your children, and you must love your children. Your success as a family, our success as a society, depends not on what happens in the White House, but on what happens inside your house.

What may be the larger sub-narrative of the two occurs toward the end of the movie, and that is the sacrificial love at the heart of a family and of A Quiet Place.

At the penultimate moment in the movie, John Krasinski makes the decision that in order for his son and daughter to live, he is going to have to give up his life. When one of the monstrous creatures is about to kill his two children, he screams at the top of his lungs in order to draw its attention. His son and daughter are able to make their way back to their mother as their father loses his life.

Tying the two sub-narratives together, the family at its essence is all about sacrifice in big ways and in small ones. Just don't tell that to a leftist who's too busy looking out only for himself while trying to assuage his guilt by demanding, then imposing, his hedonistic lifestyle on everyone else.

A Quiet Place is being marketed as a horror movie, which is an appropriate metaphor for the damage to the American family brought on by a culture and governance dominated by liberalism for the past fifty years. It's been gruesome to witness.