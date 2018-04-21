Duke students who disrupted alumni event complain of 'mental health problems'

A dozen student snowflakes at Duke University who disrupted an alumni event only to get heckled and booed by attendees now complain that they are suffering from "mental health problems."

No, really.

School administrators are considering disciplinary action against the activists, who tried to read out a list of "demands" only to have many in the audience turn their backs on them.

Hit and Run:

Now Duke's administration is considering whether to discipline the students, whose behavior unquestionably violates university policy. That doesn't sit well with them: Protest leader Gino Nuzzolillo accused administrators of aggravating the mental health problems of student activists. The administration's letters informing students that they are under investigation have had the effect of "exacerbating any pre-existing mental health conditions," Nuzzolillo toldThe Duke Chronicle. The protest happened during an alumni event reflecting on the 50th anniversary of the 1968 Silent Vigil at Duke, a series of student-led sit-ins on campus. Nuzzolillo and his comrades sought to channel the spirit of the Silent Vigil, although their protest was anything but silent. About 25 students stormed the stage inside Page Auditorium while Price was speaking and chanted, "President Price get off the stage," and "Whose university? Our university," until they had command of the room. Then they read a list of demands, which included raising the university's minimum wage to $15 an hour, hiring more faculty members of color, and spending more money on counseling services.

The "demands" are not unlike the demands made by student activists at many universities across the country. But the demonstration of entitlement by the activists, who obviously believe they have a right to shut down any speaker to get their message across - and then expect not to be punished for their actions - is bizarre.

Readers may find it remarkable that these students expected the other people in the room to applaud and validate them for derailing the event. The students also think the university should refrain from punishing them, because any punishment would contribute to their mental health problems. According to Nuzzolillo: I think we are particularly concerned that the University knows that by sending these conduct letters out that they will be concerning the students and that they will be exacerbating any pre-existing mental health conditions and, like Bryce said, traumatizing and starting new ones, especially after Saturday's issues. I think that among the many things that we share in common with the administration, the number one thing is that we all want to see this University be better and be more accommodating and make changes. We're not sure why they're not taking that approach too and reaching out to us in good faith rather than initiating a conduct process. These students want to have it both ways. They want to fight injustice, engage in civil disobedience like the activists of yore, and thumb their noses at the administration. At the same time, they want administrators to make them feel safe and comfortable, shield them from criticism, and play the role of the protective parents. They want to be celebrated as resistance fighters and treated like trauma victims. The student activists of 2018 require a lot of hand holding as they overthrow their oppressors.

This seems to be the norm for protesters on the left these days. Take the NFL anthem kneelers. They whine about pushback from owners and fans, citing "censorship" when what they really want is to be worshipped and adored for "speaking truth to power." Those who oppose them should sit down and shut up.

The Duke snowflakes believe the same thing. How long that worldview will hold once they leave the safety of the campus and are forced to make their way in the real world remains to be seen.