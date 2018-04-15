Did Hillary deliberately allow her server to be hacked?

The US Government was also notified in 2015 by Israeli intelligence that Kaspersky Labs, a multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus software producer ran by Vladimir Putin Crony Eugene Kaspersky, had accessed sensitive information from the laptop of an NSA contractor.

It is widely known and accepted that Russian elements have repeatedly exposed vulnerabilities in American infrastructure networks. A hacker known as “Guccifer 2.0,” who according to the Daily Beast was an officer of Russia’s military intelligence directorate (GRU), has taken credit for providing WikiLeaks with stolen emails from the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

The fact is, our intelligence has been aware of the constant Russian cyber-attacks for several years. In an effort to combat potential exposure of national secrets, the State Department has had policy in place since 2005 warning officials against the use of personal email accounts for government work.

That Hillary Clinton could maintain an unsecured server for most of her 4 years as Secretary of State seems to validate many of the popularized “deep state” conspiracy theories that have floated around the political right the past few years. Furthermore, apart from Guccifer 2.0’s Russian government link and stolen email exposure from a DNC hack, other involvement may be associated with malware, which was uncovered as a Chinese open-source tool.

The State Department’s Foreign Affairs Manual clearly states, “It is the Department’s general policy that normal day-to-day operations be conducted on an authorized [Automated Information System], which has the proper level of security control to provide nonrepudiation, authentication and encryption, to ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the resident information.”

This has the look of a carefully orchestrated, internally executed conspiracy to allow for classified American intelligence on an unsecured server to be accessible by even the most rudimentary methods of cyber-espionage. If our most critical and heavily secured infrastructure networks can be cracked reportedly over 150 times, how could classified State Department communications be allowed to transfer through what amounts to a see-through barrier?

We can also interpret the FBI’s heavily criticized decision to not recommend charges be filed against the 2016 Democratic Presidential Nominee as further proof of a possible conspiracy, as Clinton’s use of the open source cleaning software BleachBit to wipe systems "so even God couldn’t read them," according to South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, was widely known.

Gowdy told Fox News in August of 2016, “She and her lawyers had those emails deleted. And they didn’t just push the delete button; they had them deleted where even God can’t read them. They were using something called BleachBit. You don’t use BleachBit for yoga emails or bridesmaid’s emails. When you’re using BleachBit, it is something you really do not want the world to see.”

These revelations have had arm-chair prosecutors calling for charges to be filed against Clinton and her associates and enablers for crimes ranging from spoliation of evidence to obstruction of justice.

With rampant speculation about the Clinton monetization of the State Department in light of the Uranium One deal swirling, this question of whether keeping the server unprotected was to aid in the dissemination of American secrets to the international benefactors of the Clinton Foundation must be addressed.

Besides Russian nationals, other countries that have made sizeable donations to the Clinton Foundation directly, or have had its citizens contribute include Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Morocco and Oman.

The Middle Eastern neighbors of countries that donated to the Clinton Foundation have been also been suspected of new attacks seeking to destroy data and sabotage U.S. systems in addition to spying and theft of proprietary secrets.

Just how much classified information was exposed may never accurately be discovered. Further investigation and possible prosecutions by Jeff Sessions’s Justice Department is necessary to prevent any possible future “passive-aggressive treason for profit.”

Julio Rivera, is the Editorial Director for ReactionaryTimes.com, and a featured columnist at Newsmax.com. Lifezette.com, TheHill.com, The Toronto Sun, The Washington Examiner, and The Washington Times.