Diamond and Silk 'shadowbanned' by Facebook just in time for midterms

Diamond & Silk, whose real names are Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, explained to Fox News that they think it was a bid to goose the midterms for Democrats and outlined what they did :

Diamond & Silk, two tremendously funny comics with a huge following who support President Trump, have been "shadowbanned" by Facebook, meaning, their posts are not being fed into the feeds of their subscribers, in what's known as "deplatforming." Facebook did it by labeling the women "dangerous to the community" and told them there was no appeal.

"Facebook gave us another bogus reason why Millions of people who have liked and/or followed our page no longer receives notification and why our page, post and video reach was reduced by a very large percentage," they wrote. "Here is the reply from Facebook ... 'The Policy team has came to the conclusion that your content and your brand has been determined unsafe to the community.'"

The only thing they are dangerous to is left-wingery itself, given their persuasive arguments and witty presentations. Obviously, the left has reason to hate and fear them. Now Facebook, which is full of leftists, has decided to shut them up. It's an appalling example of censorship, given that Facebook claims that it is open to all views, and the women took out a subscription to increase their traffic based on those false claims. It looks increasingly likely that Facebook is open only to uninfluential views and strictly left-wing thought.

"When we signed up with Facebook they didn't say this platform was only for liberal views," one of them told Fox News.

From Breitbart: Diamond noted that "a lot of people say that Facebook is a private company and they can do whatever they want to do. But it is open to the public and everybody is supposed to be treated the same."



Diamond & Silk (YouTube screengrab).

It's not the only thing that has happened to them since they began broadcasting their views. Leftist smear shop Media Matters has targeted them 13 times. YouTube "demonetized" their platform, same as happened to the unhinged left-wing woman who went berserk at YouTube's headquarters and shot employees in a spray-shooting. Diamond & Silk aren't in that league and are using logic and reason instead, with Breitbart reporting they wrote this on their Facebook page:

1. What is unsafe about two Blk-women supporting the President Donald J. Trump?

2. Our FB page has been created since December 2014, when exactly did the content and the brand become unsafe to the community?

3. When you say "community" are you referring to the Millions who liked and followed our page?

4. What content on our page was in violation?

5. If our content and brand was so unsafe to the community, why is the option for us to boost our content and spend money with FB to enhance our brand page still available? Maybe FB should give us a refund since FB censored our reach.

6. Lastly, didn't FB violate their own policy when FB stopped sending notifications to the Millions of people who liked and followed our brand page?

All this comes just in time for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's testimony in Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday over the company's privacy practices and data-profiteering. It would be an ideal time to get to the bottom of the sly bureaucratism of the Facebook censors, who claim to be only protecting the community while silencing conservative voices in time for the midterm elections.

It's a crummy practice that needs to be stopped, and if it's not, then it's time to regulate Facebook as a publisher that edits content and then hold it responsible for every last post that leads to something bad happening, as well as undeclared campaign contributions to its favored candidates. It can't come soon enough for this bunch. Shadowbanning Diamond & Silk is absolutely appalling.