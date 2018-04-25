Diamond and Silk go to Washington

From a biting and hilarious 2016 viral video excoriating Fox News superstar, Megyn Kelly, for her snarky, gotcha debate question directed at candidate Trump, to their upcoming appearance in DC, Diamond and Silk are proving to be unstoppable champions of the First Amendment.

Facebook will once again be in the headlines when the popular vloggers Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Robinson testify before a House Judiciary Committee on April 26. The biological sisters and North Carolina natives will discuss Facebook's social media filtering and policing practices.

Before 2016, not many people had even heard of the sisters, but their gutsy honesty and made-for-media personalities have gained them a huge audience.

Eventually, the pro-Trump enthusiasts, with almost two million followers, landed them on Facebook's “unsafe” list.

Now the former Democrats are eager to present evidence to Congress that Facebook's technicians purposely targeted them because of their decision to leave the Democratic plantation and jump on the Trump train.

In September 2017, the duo started a back-and-forth with Facebook when they noticed that traffic on their FB page, abruptly dropped and followers were no longer receiving notifications. Finally, on April 5 Diamond and Silk received a definitive response from Facebook after what the two called getting the "run around... via emails, chats, phone calls, appeals, beating around the bush, and lies." Facebook wrote:

The Policy team has come to the conclusion that your content and your brand has been determined unsafe to the community.

During a congressional hearing on April 10, Senator Cruz confronted Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about his company's "pervasive pattern of bias and political censorship" citing the controversy surrounding Diamond and Silk.

Later, Rep Billy Long,(R-Mo.) held up a picture of the pair and asked Zuckerberg "what is unsafe about two black women supporting President Donald J Trump?'

Zuckerberg answered "nothing is unsafe about that" and blamed his staff for an "enforcement error." The CEO then told the committee he “works hard to root out any bias in the work that we do."

He does, if the affected groups are on the left

In October 2017, a month after Diamond and Silk contacted Facebook to discuss the company's blatant censorship, Facebook executives, including their Public Policy Manager, Neil Potts, mentioned in an April 13 email to Diamond and Silk, convened a meeting with far-left racial justice activists.

Hillary Clinton supporter and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg sat down with cop-haters and Obama insiders, Deray McKesson, Brittany Packett and Samuel Sinyangwe, to stifle criticism from the Congressional Black Caucus regarding FB's "lack of diversity." Also, at the meeting was Muslim organizer Blair Imani, and progressive media activist, Sam White.

When asked about the meeting later, BLM leader and Soros beneficiary, McKesson, said:

I think that it’s always important that people in leadership roles hear from users affected in different ways.

McKesson failed to add, 'unless they are Diamond and Silk or any other conservative, pro-Trump, pro-American patriot.'

Unsurprisingly, Diamond and Silk were not invited to share their own user experience of discrimination despite being in communication with Facebook about the company's attempt to shut them down a month before the October meeting,

In fact, Facebook's appeasement meeting with social justice thugs in October, 2017, while ignoring Diamond and Silk, proves the left-leaning social media giant is wholeheartedly in sync with the entitled monsters their bleeding-heart policies have created.

Go get ‘em, Lynnette and Rochelle.