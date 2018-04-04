Defeating America with a false racist narrative

We're living in some bizarre times. White people must be constantly on guard in their use of language whenever a minority is within earshot – not because whites are racist, even though some are, but because any utterance passing their lips can be parsed to create an inference that was never intended. As a result, a form of speech repression has taken place, turning innocuous conversations into unwarranted guilt trips. Contrary to what's being pushed by extremist groups, the overwhelming numbers of whites are decent, fair-minded, and devoid of racial prejudice. In fact, I've often seen whites go out of their way to be extra-accommodating toward non-whites. Undoubtedly, that's because they want to assure them that racism has been properly disposed of in the dustbin of history. Yet there are some race-hustlers who try to keep the corrosive image of white supremacy alive in order to further their own political ambitions. After all, if racial conflict ends, how are those hustlers going to get funded by all those self-hating liberals?

The constant accusation of bigotry is a pervasive problem in today's culture because it makes for a false narrative regarding races, genders, nationalities, religions, etc. and uses it as leverage to promote the inaccurate notion of unfairness or discrimination. The consequences may provide a loser's limp for minorities. If a minority student is receiving low marks in school, the student or the parent can blame it on bigotry in the education system. The failing white student has no such crutch to limp along on. How about the minority who is less than productive in the work environment? Suppose the employer feels intimidated about terminating the worker because of the worker's color, sex, or sexual orientation. To the minority employee, that may seem like job security, but, in reality it may be the best reason for employers to hesitate when deciding to hire a minority. If a typical white man shows a propensity for substandard work or takes sick days too frequently, his employer can hand him a pink slip (assuming he's not in some politically-protected classification) without compunction. The fired worker won't have that crutch, so there'll be no to reprisals, legal or otherwise. Make no mistake about it: accusations of racism, sexism, homophobia, and all the rest have become powerful weapons of mass hysteria, with the capacity to destroy the most militarily superior and bountifully prosperous country in recorded time. For example, the aggressive invasion from south of the border could one day be written as the first time in the history of the planet that a mighty nation was conquered not by gun or sword, but by a morbid fear of being characterized as intolerant by the aggressors. U.S. citizens have been warned against using the term "illegal alien" because it's now considered a form of bigotry. Instead, we're told that the proper term is "undocumented immigrant." Using that logic, a burglar who's exiting your home with your TV on his shoulder should be called an undocumented shopper. Hostile illegal aliens have no intention of "melting" into the "pot" that gave us a unified language and unified laws and customs. Instead, they demand that their own cultures be etched into the landscape. While they stomp on and burn our American flag, they proudly fly their own flags, as if they were marching to victory over a defeated enemy. If that's not a definition of invasion, I don't know what is. What I do know is that our country is becoming Balkanized in ways that haven't been seen since just prior to the Civil War. When we finally elected a president who stands up to the false and dangerous rhetoric of the invaders and takes steps to defend our country, a new paradigm emerged. The left wing has taken steps to undermine the clearly expressed sentiment of the voters. President Trump is called racist for trying to preserve the sovereignty of our nation by stopping the illegal mass migration from the south. Democrats, realizing they've lost the votes of patriots across the country, have turned their backs on citizens and embraced the invaders, hoping to give them amnesty and the right to vote – for Democrats, of course. All of the foregoing makes our country feel less safe, which impels mass numbers of people to arm themselves in preparation for the violent civil unrest that seems imminent. Meanwhile, in their typically bizarre method of reasoning, some Democrats are calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment. Hence, if the drug-crazed mugger is coming toward you with an illegal gun, you'd better not be able to defend yourself with a legal one. In the mind of a liberal, one should reason with the mugger and beg forgiveness for the social and economic conditions that caused him to embark on a life of crime. In the mind of a conservative, the mugger is a dangerous thug who should have lethal force used against him. His skin color will not be a factor in the decision.