April 2, 2018

David Hogg is having a hard time remembering his lines

By Thomas Lifson

Omnipresent media celebrity and bully David Hogg is having a hard time with his facts. In a montage of various media appearances, we can see that he says that his sister lost 2 friends in the Parkland school shooting. Or was i9t three friends? Maybe the right number is four? Yeah, that’s the ticket. The video appears (for now) on Twitter:

As the old saying goes, it’s so much easier to remember the truth.

Hat tip: Mad World News

