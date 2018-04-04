David Hogg, gun salesman

The gun manufacturers of America have had a tough time since Barack Obama, dubbed the "greatest gun salesman in America" on CNN Money and "best gun salesman on the planet" on CNBC, left office. After the November 2016 election of President Trump, monthly background checks for firearms purchases tumbled by 500,000. The market was so grim that in February this year, legendary firearms manufacturer Remington filed for bankruptcy. But suddenly the fortunes of gun manufacturers seem to have taken a turn upward, thanks mostly to David Hogg. AWR Hawkins reports at Breitbart:



Photo credit: Barry Stock, Flickr (source). Background checks for gun sales shattered a record in March while celebrities and Parkland gun control activists pushed for more restrictions on Second Amendment rights. The previous record for March was 2,523,265 background checks in 2016, but FBI numbers show there were 2,767,699 background checks in March 2018. David Hogg is now helping to increase the number of firearms in the hands of Americans, the very opposite of what he says he wants to accomplish. One of the drawbacks of being a young crusader is the inability to predict complex cause-and-effect reactions. Everything seems so simple and clear when you are young and ignorant of human nature and cannot fathom in the least the ways of thinking of people who disagree with you.