Criminal referrals and false hopes

Here's my take on all the breathless reporting by various news outlets that Andrew McCabe has been referred for criminal prosecution. It will never happen. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will never allow any criminal prosecution against a member of the FBI or the DOJ, or other Clinton-affiliated people or organizations, to go forward.

The reason: All these people have been on the "side of the angels" for their entire lives. Any situation where they are faced with the loss of everything they have worked for, not to mention the distinct possibility of prison, will convince each one that the better part of valor is to turn "state's witness" and sing like a canary on anyone else involved in the corruption. "If I go, I am taking others with me." Anything to save their own skins. Contemplating being labeled a "felon" by someone they have spent their entire careers prosecuting and looking upon as less than their moral equivalent is something unimaginable to each of them. This must never be allowed to happen. There is just too much at stake. Given this reality, the powers that be cannot take the chance that ultimately, something like this will go all the way to the top: to the front steps of Barack Hussein Obama. Additionally, even with the proven stupidity of the average voter, such revelations might negatively impact the vote for Democrats in future elections, affecting the ongoing effort to remove Donald Trump from office and consolidate the Progressive grab for power. This too must never be allowed to happen. Lots of smoke, lots of talking, lots of speculating, lots of delay and deny. This is nothing but kabuki theater to the nth degree. We will be subjected to unending "bombshell" reports and pundits' prognostications, but ultimately, the American people will be shown the futility of believing in equal justice under the law.