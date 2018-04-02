CNN puffs up a story that may have a mundane explanation

"CNN has learned why special counsel Robert Mueller wants the cooperation of former Trump campaign deputy Rick Gates," anchor Alisyn Camerota said Friday. "Court documents indicate that Gates could be critical to nabbing even bigger fish in a collusion case involving the Kremlin."

Byron York of the Washington Examiner is less certain that this is such a big deal. While allowing that maybe there is something sinister at work in the contacts between Rick Gates and a Russian intelligence official, he notes that there might be an understandable reason for the contact: bill-collecting.

The "Russian intelligence official" mentioned by CNN is thought to be a man named Konstantin Kilimnik. If you want to know more about him, read an August 2016 article by Kenneth Vogel, then with Politico, called "Manafort's Man in Kiev." What follows comes from Vogel and a few other articles that reported much the same material.

Kilimnik, born in 1970, joined the Russian army as a translator – he speaks at least four languages – and his job "closely aligned him with the army's intelligence services," according to Vogel. In 2005, Kilimnik, working for a pro-democracy nonprofit, took a second job "translating and interpreting for a Manafort team that was working for [a] pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch" who backed top Manafort client Victor Yanukovych.

In 2009, when Yanukovych became a candidate for president, Vogel reported, "Manafort beefed up the operation running out of his Kiev office, and Kilimnik began playing a bigger part, orchestrating key campaign logistics in a way that transcended his initial role as translator and interpreter."

Long story short, Kilimnik has been with Manafort – and that means with Gates, too – for quite a while. More recently, Vogel reported, Kilimnik "has had conversations with fellow operatives in Kiev about collecting unpaid fees owed to Manafort's company by a Russia-friendly political party called Opposition Bloc." Vogel cited locals who said the amount owed to Manafort was in the millions of dollars.

So, given that history, and given Manafort's well-documented financial troubles caused by the manic overspending outlined in the charges against him, and given the effects the money problems had on the Manafort-Gates enterprise, it doesn't seem terribly odd that Gates would be in touch with a "Russian intelligence official" – AKA the firm's longtime guy in Kiev – about getting the money owed them. (Neither Manafort nor Gates took a salary during their time with the Trump campaign.)