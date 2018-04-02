China slaps 15-25% tariffs on 128 US products

It didn't take that long for China to respond to Donald Trump's 25% tariff on steel and aluminum products. The Chinese government announced that effective Monday, a 15% tariff will be imposed on U.S. goods like fruit and nuts while 25% tariffs will be on pork, recycled aluminum, and other products.

The move to impose the duties comes just over a week after the Chinese Commerce ministry had announced it was considering tariffs on the goods. Just over a week later, those tariffs are taking effect. The move is expected to lead to escalating tensions between the two large trading nations, leading many to worry that American farmers will be casualties in a tit-for-tat trade war. The U.S. shipped more than $1 billion of pork products to China last year, making it the No. 3 destination for exports after Japan and Mexico. The U.S. was China's top supplier of apples, cherries, walnuts and almonds.

Not good news for Iowa hog farmers, to be sure, and the California agricultural industry looks as though it will take a hit, too.

The important thing here is the China is not overreacting. It could have been a lot worse, but the Chinese are going for the proportional response rather than declaring war.

This time.

It will be critical how the U.S. responds to this move by China. Will Trump continue to escalate, forcing the Chinese to respond, until eventually, we end up in a full-blown trade war?

I'm sure the president is considering his response carefully. Trump knows that a trade war will damage his economy, cost jobs, and perhaps even negate the effects of his tax cut. Despite his claim that trade wars are "good," he can't really believe that, can he?

Trump has yet to show he is playing the long game on trade. His next move in the U.S.-versus-China trade row will reveal much about the future.