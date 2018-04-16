Caroline Glick: 'Germany Abets a New World War'

As the US is looking to tighten up the Iranian nuclear deal, Germany is running interference for Iran with our European allies who are currently engaged in intense negotiations with the US to rein in Iran's missile program and prevent it from restarting its drive for a nuclear weapon.

One of Iran's most important enablers, according to internationally acclaimed columnist Caroline Glick, is Germany and its President Angela Merkel.

This may still not be enough to save the deal, as Donald Trump has made it clear that the agreement must be dramatically improved before he would agree to continue it. But Glick says that Germany has refused to agree to reintroduce sanctions against Iran.

Breitbart:

For the past several weeks, administration officials have told reporters that Germany is selling Iran technology that Iran is using to help the Assad regime replenish its chemical weapons stocks. Last week, the Jerusalem Post reported that the Germany’s Krempel Group provided components found on the Iranian rockets used by the Syrian regime in its chemical attack in Douma. The German government refused to comment on Krempel’s apparent contribution to Assad’s deployment of chemical weapons against civilians. As for the nuclear deal with Iran, according to administration officials involved in negotiations with the Europeans to amend the deal, Germany is the principle obstacle to substantive changes to the agreement. According a report in the Washington Free Beacon, a U.S. official said that Germany refuses to agree to apply sanctions against Iran for its development of ballistic weapons. Rather than sanctioning Iran for its ballistic missile development, which the administration has determined violates the spirit of the agreement as well as binding UN Security Council resolutions, according to the administration official, “the Germans say the West should simply keep waiving sanctions and offer to negotiate with Iran on its missile program by offering the regime more economic incentives in exchange for JCPOA-like concessions on the missiles.” As for Hezbollah, Germany has stopped Europe from taking more decisive action. As Benjamin Weinthal from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies has noted, Germany for years blocked efforts by European Union members, particularly the Netherlands, to label Hezbollah a terror group. Underpinning Germany’s behavior was an unspoken agreement with the terror group that Hezbollah can operate in Europe on condition that it doesn’t attack European targets.

Since the sanctions were eased, Germany has benefitted from trade with Iran more than any other European country. You hate to think that it's all a matter of dollars and cents, but there really is no other explanation.

And that friendliness extends to the Lebanese terrorist group Hezb'allah.

It bears noting that Germany’s central role in empowering Iran and Hezbollah undermines the central rationale of Germany’s postwar governance. For 70 years, the Federal Republic of Germany has insisted it learned the lessons of its past aggression and crimes against humanity.

After fomenting two world wars and carrying out the most egregious genocide in human history, the Germans insist they abjure aggression and take seriously their “special responsibility” to protect the Jewish state. But Germany’s treatment of Iran and Hezbollah on the one hand, and its treatment of Israel on the other hand, indicate that whatever lessons the Germans may have learned, they missed the two most important ones. First: If you wish to prevent a world war, you shouldn’t empower forces that seek to initiate one. And second: If you are committed to preventing evildoers from enacting another Holocaust, you shouldn’t enable evildoers committed to annihilating the Jewish state from acquiring the means to do so.

Glick is not some wild eyed Zionist nutcase. But her perspective is always valuable because of her excellent sources and keen mind in analyzing the Iranian threat.

The points she makes about Germans enabling Tehran to not only carry out violence in Syria, but also threaten the Jewish state should be heeded as Trump looks to force Iran to accept changes to the nuclear deal or, failing that, scrap the deal altogether.