Ben Rhodes a laughingstock on Twitter over past North Korea tweets

One of the smirking jackasses of the past administration, Ben Rhodes, President Obama's former deputy national security adviser, has gotten some comeuppance lately, making himself a Twitter laughingstock in the wake of the North and South Korea rapprochement. Get a load of what he wrote last year to tut-tut the Trump administration: Every taunt back and forth between Trump and Kim Jong Un makes deescalation and diplomacy less possible. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 22, 2017 There are lots of such scoldings on his Twitter feed, given that he isn't able to recognize anything good that the Trump administration has done. That's because far from being a respected foreign policy guru, as he plays on Twitter, he's nothing but a naked partisan with zero pedigree (the dolt majored in creative writing and couldn't pass a preliminary security clearance) even as he assumes the coloring of Democratic Party maven.