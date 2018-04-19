As Laura Ingraham bounces back, Sean Hannity is the new target

In the week before Easter, Laura Ingraham tweeted a putdown of Florida school shooting survivor and newly prominent anti-gun activist student David Hogg. "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it," Ingraham tweeted. Employing the full force of his 15 minutes of fame, Hogg immediately called for his supporters, including his 700,000-plus Twitter followers, to boycott advertisers of Ingraham's nightly Fox News Channel show, The Ingraham Angle. A #BoycottIngrahamAdverts hashtag quickly trended as many of the usual left-of-center suspects piled on. The heat was on Ingraham and Fox News as at least fifteen of her advertisers quickly bailed. Ingraham went on vacation during the week after Easter, and many observers wondered if she would return. Not only was Ingraham back on her show on Monday April 9, but the evidence is now in, and her ratings are higher than ever – substantially. On April 18, as the updated ratings for the previous week were posted, a representative of Fox News described Ingraham's ratings as "surging." Citing the official Nielsen Research ratings, the Fox News representative noted, "She is up 27% with total viewers and 38% with [the age] 25-54 demo." The rep added: