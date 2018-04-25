Anti-gun liberal (literally) mugged by reality

Moore was literally mugged by reality.

Des Moines Register:

Then in 2013 I tweeted: "I was mugged, two guys with guns, right after getting off 19 at Polk and Francisco last night about 10.30. @mayoredlee @sfmta_muni"

In early 2016, I decided to leave San Francisco and to build a house in Washington. Previously I lived most of my life in apartment buildings with security entrances that provided a tad more security, but as my house was being built I started wondering what I would do in the event of a home invasion. I knew right away becoming a gun owner was going to be the best way to defend myself. I gave it a lot of thought and decided I was going to purchase a gun and learn to shoot it and decided I was going to get a concealed carry permit. After researching the gun restrictions in California, I decided to wait until I moved to Washington where they recognize the right to keep and bear arms.

I moved into my house in July 2016 and purchased my first gun in October 2016 and then immediately applied for my concealed carry permit.

I was a lifelong Democrat. In the 2016 presidential debates I watched as Hillary Clinton said "I support the Second Amendment." I didn't believe her for a minute but at the time of the election I had been a gun owner for less than two weeks so I voted for her anyway.

I started going to the range and discovered that I really enjoyed target shooting. I joined the NRA in late 2016. At first I was a little turned off by how often the NRA spoke out against the left, but I gradually came around to see how extremely anti-gun, anti-Second Amendment the left was. For a large portion of them, their ultimate goal is a full gun ban and to repeal the Second Amendment – I know I was one of them.

In February 2017, I upgraded my NRA membership to become a life member and it was around this time that I renounced the Democratic Party because they were so anti-gun and anti-Constitution.