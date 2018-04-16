And the Democratic party frontrunner for president in 2020 is...uh oh

Why? Polls show that the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 is former Vice President Joe Biden.

As unpopular as Donald Trump is, as much as he's hated by Democrats, and as much as he is a target of the media, the president may very well win a second term in 2020.

Biden has been running for president since at least 1988. If he was elected in 2020, he would be a few days short of 78 years old. That he is the frontrunner says a lot about the Democratic party, even in the age of Trump.

Politico:

Joe Biden, who leads the Democratic 2020 presidential field in early polls, has all the markings of a front-runner. He possesses a sterling résumé, access to a donor base, name recognition and eight years of loyal service to a president who’s loved by the party base. There’s just one problem: He’s also a deeply flawed candidate who’s out of step with the mood of his party. Biden hasn’t announced he’s running for president, of course, but he’s made clear he’s seriously thinking about it. On Sunday, he confirmed it again on MSNBC’s PoliticsNation. The decision, he said back in February, will be based on whether it’s “right for me to do.” But that’s the wrong question. What Biden should be asking is whether the party wants him, and not just whether he should seize his last chance. His advanced age—Biden would be 78 years old at the time of his swearing-in—isn’t the main obstacle. While Biden’s age would be a nonstarter in most presidential elections, if he continues to appear hale and hearty it would not be an insurmountable problem against Donald Trump, who would be 74 himself in 2020. Trump would also provide cover for another often-discussed Biden drawback: the overly familiar mannerisms that seem terribly out of place in the #MeToo era. Next to Trump’s “Access Hollywood” tapes and the litany of sexual misconduct charges levied against the president, Biden’s hands-iness barely registers. The bigger issue is whether there’s a place for him atop the Democratic Party that’s taking shape after the ruinous 2016 election cycle. This new iteration is unsentimental and unforgiving, and Biden has more than a few conspicuous Senate votes that demand a reckoning in the Trump-era Democratic Party.

The growing strength of the Sanders/Warren wing of the party may be an illiusion, or it may be real. As the primary season for Democrats moves on, we will get a much better picture of the influence of the radicals on the party as there are several dozen Bernie Sanders acolytes running in open districts and in districts where GOP incumbents are vulnerable.

It is entirely possible that the influence of the radicals will be much greater when 2020 rolls around, making a Biden run seem quaint and old fashioned. But, as the article mentions, he has several big advantages that cannot be dismissed, especially, if as expected, the primary field is crowded with a dozen or more candidates.

Having former President Obama in your corner would also be a big plus, although Obama has made no comments about whether he would support his former vice president. Still, for a party that touts its appeal to youth, they may end up running at least 3 septuagenarians for president.