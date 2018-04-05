After a year-plus of President Trump, Americans now optimistic about the future

About six in 10 Americans say it is very or somewhat likely that today's young people will have a better life than their parents did. The latest reading marks continued improvement since the low of 44% in 2011 but is still not back to the level of 66% measured in February 2008.

Gallup has produced a poll with shocking (to the mainstream media) good news about the public’s views on the prospects for America:

Gee, let's think: what began in February 2008? That's right: the presidency of Barack Hussein Obama, who urged us to get used to the "new normal" of low job growth, which was "here to stay." And then there were the endless apologies to foreign nations and peoples for America's sheer awfulness and historic crimes against humanity.

So the rebound under a president who exudes optimism, determination, and love of country might be natural. The fact that the economy took an abrupt upward turn, and employment opportunities soared with the deregulation and tax cut the GOP Congress and president delivered, brought home the realization that presidential leadership really matters and now is in the hands of someone who can make a difference.

Andrew Malcolm, writing on Hot Air, provides the frosting on this tasty cake, as far as I am concerned. All of this change in public mood is taking place despite the best efforts of the mainstream media to prevent it:

Fewer Americans read the daily news coverage of Washington. But if you did, you would likely be writing a suicide note, it sounds so bad there. The Republican Congress can't get anything done, well, except for the largest tax cuts in history and the new bipartisan budget that starts restoring the military. The White House is absolutely paralyzed by chaos and the daily soap opera comings-and-goings of staffers and Cabinet members. Obviously, that's the only thing happening there. So, nothing gets done except, for example, killing dozens of regulations that crippled job creation. And the energy boom that's underway, even with exports. And those alleged scandals that draw blanket cable coverage because, sex. In one much-hyped Sunday evening episode a porn actress alleged that 12 years ago the president, then a private businessman, tried to pay her for consensual sex. If you can imagine such a thing.

Fourteen years ago, I began characterizing the media's self-destruction of their own credibility using the metaphor of "a driver stuck in snow, who presses the accelerator, and finds the spinning wheels only melting more snow, making traction all the more difficult." We now are at the stage where the fanatical opposition to Trump by many in the media is actually driving support to him – at least among a substantial share of Americans. Just a few days ago, Monmouth University polling reported:

The belief that major media outlets disseminate fake news at least occasionally has increased among every partisan group over the past year, including Republicans (89% up from 79% in 2017), independents (82% up from 66%), and Democrats (61% up from 43%). In addition to the fact that a clear majority of Democrats now believe that traditional media outlets report fake news at least occasionally, the poll also finds that a majority of Republicans (53%) feel this happens on a regular basis (up from 37% in 2017). A plurality of the public (42%) say that traditional news media sources report fake news on purpose in order to push an agenda. Fewer Americans (26%) believe that major media sources tend to report these stories only by accident or due to poor fact checking.

I think President Trump understands this well, and it is one reason why he baits his opponents in the media so often.