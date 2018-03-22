With rise of Trump derangement, everyone wants to be a journalist

MarketWatch's headline reports that it's the result of "fake news."

This sounds a little curious. After all, by the logic of the claim, why would bad-quality journalism and false stories attract people to a field? When stories about bad cops, evil bankers, and stressed military cover the news, applications in these fields tend to go down.

There have been a lot of news scandals in the past year – reporters getting caught taking money under the table, news agencies paying groups such as Fusion GPS to do their digging for them, reporters refusing to hide their politics on Twitter or under their bylines, reporters going full lapdog with the Democrats and getting caught allowing them to vet their work, reporters going along with their prejudices and reporting utterly false things.

It suggests that the lower standards and the ability of reporters to get away with their failings of objectivity – in short, their excesses – may be making journalism more attractive to larger groups of people. As in supply and demand. Fewer standards, fewer sacrifices, less demanded of entry. Fire sales always attract buyers.

The "Trump bump," meanwhile, seems to be real. Over at the Columbia Journalism School Facebook page, there are more than 60 "likes." Maybe that's pleasure at more competition from whippersnappers in a field where layoffs are common, but knowing the sense of most of them, it's more likely pleasure at more people coming in, all motivated to Get Trump. Just the fact that the news scandals are not deterring applicants suggests that at least some don't consider them scandals.

Marketwatch reports:

This isn't the first indication that the current political climate is boosting the news business. News organizations including The New York Times and The Washington Post have said they've seen spikes in subscriptions since President Donald Trump's election.

Um, yes, and the economy overall is improving due to Trump, which is why subscriptions go up. But that's not the angle they see Trump making his mark in. No, it's more likely about hating Trump and wanting to shout about it.

The problem with this dynamic is that the voters have spoken. And the eastern coastal elites have yet to hear them, let alone accept the result. Of course it makes them furious that it happened. But what it amounts to is a desire by applicants to control the news narrative with the same bias being seen in the news today and drown out the voices of change that voted for Trump. It seems to be a desire to talk over what voters have been thinking and feeling and influence elections more to their liking.

The news industry is run by the market, and while the elites are having a good time thumbing their noses at the rules of journalism and making it all about having a good time for themselves and satisfying their political biases, the reality is that the industry remains under strain, and layoffs are common. That prize of being able to be a pundit or Democratic Party operative with a byline while saying one is really a journalist of perfect probity on TV is a fancy brass ring only a few will reach. The rest will end up as baristas.

More reinforcements of biased journalists determining the narrative, or worse yet, executing Ben Rhodes's narrative, is not what the market forces suggest the public wants. Well, they are coming anyway. Lucky us.