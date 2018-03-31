Why do killers kill? Hint: It's not the tool they use.

There are numerous killing tools out there. The gun is just one of them. There are knives, bats, bombs, cars, and trucks to ram into and kill people. There are even airplanes to plow into the Twin Towers and kill thousands, as was done on 9-11. The killing tools are limited only by the imagination of someone primed and taught to want to kill or maim others. It is notable that gun deaths, now the rage to talk about, kill far fewer people than car accidents, yet no one is calling for the elimination of cars or stricter drivers licensure requirements. None of these tools ever killed anyone without the evil intent of the person who uses these things to kill. So just what plants killing ideas into heads that are made receptive to these sick ideas? Consider the following mechanisms that might inspire impressionable people to kill others.

Despite its loud calls for stricter gun control, if not confiscation, Hollywood makes movies in full color and 3-D showing what? Shooting deaths, cars crashing and burning, blowing things up and burning people and things. They make money from these X, R, and even PG-13 flicks without thinking whom they might inspire to kill this way. The same killing and death culture is beamed into millions of American homes on television. Even more, isolated kids and adults spend countless hours every day with smartphone apps where they get no chance to interact socially with others but are glued to their little screens to...blow up, shoot , or otherwise get inspired to take lives. Not to be outdone, YouTube and Facebook show evil ideas of – you guessed it – killing and violence into impressionable minds and show how to act out these evil fantasies. Finally, ask any cop what happens after 24-7 coverage of any killing or "lesser" crime, and he will predict identical deaths and damage that will be acted out and, sure as the sun rises, suitably inspired people will do copycat killings, robberies, or damage. They will seek out inviting "gun-free zones" where people refuse to or are not allowed to protect patrons or pupils and will have as a goal to kill more people than the last killer killed. The media, Hollywood, and TV "celebrities"; politicians and liberals; and so called mainstream media call for stricter gun control laws and tougher background checks to bar "mentally ill" people from getting guns, though the "definition" of "mental illness" is extremely broad. With the stresses of daily living today, a great many millions of otherwise sensible and not criminally inclined individuals experience stresses, anxieties, and depression and seek the help of competent mental health professionals and yet are nowhere near inspired or willing to go to a gun-free school zone or anyplace else and kill innocent people. Many people can ignore or process this constant flow of madness and not act it out, but the suitably impressionable disturbed individual will be challenged to act out that madness in real time. Perhaps the people screaming the loudest need only to look into the mirror to see who is planting killing ideas into people's heads who will then act them out. If they responsibly stop glorifying pretend killing, then the killers just might not be inspired to kill. Why do people kill? Because ideas to do so have been implanted in their minds. Clean up the violence fed to them day and night, and they just might not have a "reason" to kill. Screaming about how the Founders got it wrong with the Second Amendment or the NRA contributes to killers killing. "Government should take away everyone's guns" is blaming the tool, not what inspires the sick brain to kill. In the right hands, those guns can prevent the carnage rather than contribute to it. It's not the tool that kills. It's not the gun. It's the person inspired to pull the trigger who kills.