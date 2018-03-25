Why did sponsors of â€˜March for our livesâ€™ spend so much money to hide their identities?

There are people rich enough to not care about money very much standing behind their latest useful demagogue :

The people who sprang into action after the Parkland, Florida shooting and made David Hogg into an instant celebrity, culminating in the mass rallies yesterday, want to make sure that you do not find out who they are.

Stephen Gutowski and Joe Schoffstall reported:

March For Our Lives, a demonstration involving survivors of the Parkland school shooting that will take place Saturday in Washington, D.C., and across the country, registered a 501(c)(4) nonprofit advocacy organization that is not required to disclose its donors. The March for Our Lives Action Fund, a 501(c)(4) "social welfare" nonprofit organization, was registered on March 8 with the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, records show. The action fund lists its business address in Encino, Calif., and its agent as CT Corporation System, a D.C.-based firm that offers agent, incorporation, and corporate business compliance services.

The choice of this nonprofit vehicle means that donors lose tax deductibility for their donations. Those who live in high tax states like California and New York, can lose almost half the value of their donations that could have been deducted from their state and local tax burden.

By no means are they done with the dark money-financed activities:

The organization said on its website it chose to incorporate the group this way because it plans to lobby for new gun-control legislation even after Saturday's march. "March for Our Lives Action Fund is tax-exempt under section 501(c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code," it said. "Unlike section 501(c)(3) charitable organizations which have restrictions on their lobbying activities, section 501(c)(4) organizations are permitted to conduct unlimited lobbying for federal tax purposes. This form of entity gives the students maximum flexibility to conduct high-impact legislative advocacy during the Day of Action and beyond." They said the donations being made to the group now will be used to cover expenses for the march and also future lobbying efforts.

Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit quips: “I remember when ‘dark money’ was bad.”

But it is no mystery, of course. The only principle that the left consistently adheres to is its drive for controlling and expanding the power of the state.

So, just who do you suppose is willing to almost double the cost of its donations in order to remain hidden from the public?

Hat tip: The Daily Wire