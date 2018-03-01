We've been in a great 'turning point' for gun control...for 25 years

We keep hearing how Florida marks a "turning point" on gun control. This time, and only this time, are things different. But according to Investor's Business Daily, which keeps track of this kind of news, it's been heard before – a lot. So they checked. Turns out gun control advocates and the press – is there any difference at this point? – have made this prediction many times in the past. IBD covered six such instances, including one I was at: the law firm shooting at 101 California in San Francisco in 1993. (I was just getting off the BART subway to walk to work at the Esprit Warehouse, and it was bedlam above ground, with bloody stretchers and a lunatic up high with some kind of high-powered gun, and glass rained below as wild rumors flew. Horrible.)

So they said it then, and then said it after the Orlando shooting, after the Sandy Hook shooting, since at least 1993, in fact. It's always a turning point in a bid to take advantage of the public shock. Yet IBD also looked at the surveys of public attitudes and found something a little unexpected, if the only thing you go on is the news hype: turns out the public's attitude on guns have remained remarkably consistent over the years, and gun ownership rates continue to climb. Yet Democrats have bought into the "turning point" narrative and as a result, are about to take another hit come November, John Hinderaker over at Power Line notes. It shows that all this "turning point" talk is little more than a con by gun control advocates, who are adept at manipulating the media with great timing, and then hope if they say it enough, it will someday come true. But it won't, because what they mean by "turning point" is that the public will suddenly accept their demand that the 2nd Amendment be overturned. Not gonna happen.