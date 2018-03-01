Understanding the strategy behind President Trump's twitter slam of AG Sessions

Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!

Occam's Razor suggests that the president means it and that he really wants DOJ prosecutors charged with going after Comey and is genuinely angry at Sessions. But I always see Donald Trump as a master of the video narrative, an expert crafter of story arcs that work to his advantage, and which often lure his opponents into positions that redound to his benefit once all the facts and drama have played themselves out before the nation's eyes. Never forget that Donald Trump is the most successful reality television producer in the history of the medium. And never forget that he played the media like a Stradivarius violin during the campaign, exploiting their predictable outrage.

One other thing to never forget: Jeff Sessions spent 12 years as a U.S. attorney in Alabama and went on to spend two years as the attorney general of Alabama before becoming a United States senator. He is a veteran prosecutor, and he knows that you keep evidence secret, and that when you bring an indictment, you must have all your ducks in line, not compromised by leaks and not requiring more investigation.

What if A.G. Sessions is already conducting serious investigations and has developed evidence that will result in indictments for misbehavior in the surveillance of the Trump campaign and in the FBI? The very last thing Sessions (or Trump) would want is for Sessions to be seen as Trump's hit man, going after his political opponents. Wouldn't it better, instead, for Sessions to be regarded by the mainstream media as someone sympathetic, because the POTUS has attacked him?

This dispatch from Trump-hating CNN makes my point:

Professor Larry Schwiekart yesterday posted an interesting Twitter thread in which he made the same case I am making here. Read the whole thing, but the key points are:

Trump MUST avoid the perception that he is "going after" political opponents. (I know, it's ok for DemoKKKrats to do this – but that's not an argument[.]) ... Had Trump come out on Jan 21, 2017 and sent Sessions after Cankles, he would have been impeached by now[.] ... It is a very slow and methodical process. Moreover, it involves a phenomenal amount of deception. Sessions must be (and is) deeply involved, but cannot appear to be involved at all[.] ... Trump has therefore from the outset had to pretend there is a scism [sic] between the Oval Office and the DOJ. "Ol Jeff just isn't doing his job. What's wrong? Why is he letting mean old Mulehead attack me?" ... Now with one tweet Trump not only MAKES the fake news cover the IG but makes the IG sympathetic to them. They rush to his defense. And by extension they rush to Sessions defense. 9) Trump has them. When the IG report drops, this upstanding guy who Trump attacked will pounce[.]

Keep in mind that the I.G. report is supposed to be released this month. Trump's seeming attack on the I.G. creates media sympathy for and interest in Michael Horowitz and his report.

Further, it may well be that Sessions' "announcement" of these investigations by DOJ (Remember, they include a) U1, b) Cankles emails, c) Clinton Foundation, and now d) FISA fraud) is less an announcement they are BEGINNING than that they may be near completion. In just a few months, Trump has positioned Sessions to be 'above politics," Horowitz to be non-partisan just doing a job & Mulehead a "witch hunter." ... Where does fake news turn when Sessions announces indictments, Horowitz destroys Ds in his report & Mulehead clears Trump[.]

Now, it may be that Occam was right, and the simplest explanation is the best one: Trump is really mad at Sessions. It's clear that his recusal from appointing a special counsel has caused grave trouble, but President Trump could have fired him anytime he wishes. And he would have, if he really thought the prosecutions of his mortal enemies are going nowhere.