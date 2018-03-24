Trump's surrender to Dems could lead to impeachment, primary challenge

In a series of online posts, Coulter told Trump he will "be impeached" after signing the spending bill ahead of the 2018 midterm elections where Republican voters are increasingly disappointed with anti-border wall, pro-immigration party leaders like House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

President Trump's decision to sign the spending bill, which funds nearly all the Democrats' priorities but gives nothing for border security or reducing domestic spending, has disheartened many of his supporters. Even his base on sites like Breitbart is turning against the president, in view of many of the critical comments there. Some people like Ann Coulter think Trump is depressing his own base, which could reduce GOP turnout in the 2018 congressional elections and hand the House of Representatives to the Democrats.

If the Democrats get the House, they have made it clear that they will seek the president's impeachment.

President Trump's enemies have been after him since day one. It would be truly ironic if President Trump's own actions handed the Congress to the Democrats and got him impeached.

Another consequence of the president's failure to move forward on his major campaign promises is that he could face a primary challenge from the right. Ted Cruz has highlighted the many good reasons he voted against the spending bill.

This is why I’ll vote against the omnibus spending bill: — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 22, 2018 In 2016, the American people voted overwhelmingly for Republicans to change Washington. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 22, 2018 Now, Congress is poised to do the exact opposite: pass a massive $1.3 trillion spending bill — 2200 pages drafted by the Swamp in the dark of night — that will plunge our nation even deeper into debt. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 22, 2018 The disastrous elements of this bill are almost too numerous to list. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 22, 2018 It continues to fund Planned Parenthood, a corrupt organization whose horrifying abortion practices should preclude it from receiving taxpayer dollars. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 22, 2018 It continues to fund sanctuary cities, which are defying law & making Americans less safe. Instead of rewarding sanctuary cities, we should be passing legislation like Kate’s Law, a bill I introduced to put criminal illegal aliens in jail so they can't prey on innocent Americans. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 22, 2018 It fails to provide sufficient funds to properly secure our border, let alone build the wall that is necessary. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 22, 2018 It tells federal agencies that they can spend taxpayer dollars to study the ‘causes’ of gun violence, a mandate that – make no mistake – will be abused by future liberal administrations to manufacture evidence to try to violate law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 22, 2018 It funds the Ex-Im Bank, a classic example of corporate welfare that has doled out over $100 billion in taxpayer-guaranteed loans, primarily to a handful of giant and well-connected corporations. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 22, 2018 It fails to reduce funding for the EPA, which under Obama administration zealots, killed thousands of jobs and dramatically strayed from its core mission of ensuring clean air and water. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 22, 2018 All of these measures amount to piling even greater debt onto the backs of our kids and grandkids, all because we are incapable of living within our means. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 22, 2018

It sounds to me as though Senator Cruz may be making a case for challenging President Trump in the 2020 primaries.

It's very sad that the president's capitulation to Democrats, who are in the minority, has cost him support among his core supporters. It would be a shame if he were impeached or faced a primary challenge.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.