Trump's DACA strategy triumphs as so-called 'DREAMers' block entrance to DNC

But he knew what he was doing. The Democrats, smarting from Trump calling their bluff on the government shutdown they engineered on behalf of DACA recipients, were not about to accept his offer and allow the wall to be funded. They, instead, dropped the issue – with Trump gleefully pointing this out.

President Trump was routinely denounced as "impulsive," "unreliable," and worse when he upped the ante on DACA recipients, offering citizenship (after thorough vetting and many years) to a much larger group of illegals brought into the country when young than just those officially receiving DACA suspension – in return for the border wall and other genuine border security measures.

The DACA recipients were not as reticent – as Trump knew would be the case. Yesterday, the strategy bore fruit. Debra Heine reports for PJ Media:

Hundreds of DACA supporters marched in D.C. Monday to mark President Trump's March 5 DACA deadline – which passed with no action from Congress to protect DACA recipients facing deportation. One group of Dreamers held a sit-in in front of the Democratic National Committee, publicly revoking their affiliation with the party. An estimated 500 activists rallied on the National Mall at the Smithsonian Museum of American History, and then marched to the Hill to lobby members of Congress to pass a clean DACA bill.



From Twitter via Debra Heine.

There were dozens of arrests, including one high-profile individual:

The DNC, which counts on the votes of Hispanics, and which is not concerned with the possibility of non-citizens voting, is losing a symbol it had counted on: the young and sympathetic "blameless" DACA beneficiaries it terms "Dreamers."

Before the sit-in, members of the group publicly revoked their affiliation with the Democratic Party, demanding to be treated with dignity and respect. "For years I've been told that Republicans aren't my friends, and they don't care about my community," said one activist. He explained that he had always been told that the Democrats were his allies and "as long as I helped them, they would help my community." But after years of disappointment, he was turning on his former allies. "I'm here to say no," he said. "I'm withdrawing from the Democratic Party. I will not be working on any other campaigns. I will not be advocating for Democrats until something happens for my brothers and sisters."

Simply a brilliant strategy of President Trump paying off, turning mascots for the Dems against them. But don't try to get a NeverTrump to admit that.