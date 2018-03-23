Trump to sign bill funding Obamacare, abortions, Schumer tunnel, but not the wall

Planned Parenthood continues to be funded ( $500 million a year ). Obamacare also continues to be funded. Agencies that Trump wanted cut, like the State Department and HUD and the EPA, actually get budget increases. Even the National Endowment for the Arts gets an increase!

Once again, President Trump and Republicans in Congress got rolled by Democrats. Democrats, who are in the minority in Congress, got nearly everything they wanted in the new spending bill, and aside from increases in defense spending, Republicans got nearly nothing.

Chuck Schumer got between 500 million dollars and three billion dollars for his favorite pet project, another tunnel to connect New York and New Jersey. This was Schumer's top priority: to have the nation subsidize a tunnel between New York and New Jersey.

And what did Republicans and Trump get in return? An increase in defense spending and virtually nothing on border security:

Trump had requested funds to hire 10,000 new border guards. This bill approves 65. Only 65!

The bill continues to fund sanctuary cities and actually expands H1-B visas by 100,000!

The bill includes 1.6 billion dollars for border security, but the bill stipulates, specifically, that not a penny can be used for a border wall. Some of it can be used for fencing, but only 33 miles of fencing. On a 2,000-mile border, where the estimates are a minimum of 700 miles of wall needed, that's nearly insignificant.

Here's Nancy Pelosi's view:

Pelosi congratulated Democrats in getting Republicans and the Trump administration to sign off on the spending bill without it including any of Trump's pro-American immigration reform efforts. "Democrats won explicit language restricting border construction to the same see-through fencing that was already authorized under current law," Pelosi said in a statement. "The bill does not allow any increase in deportation officers or detention beds."

The White House calls this a "really, really good immigration package" and states that President Trump "looks forward to signing" the bill because it "funds his priorities," according to the president's budget director.

The fact is that Chuck Schumer's tunnel got more funding than Donald Trump's wall.

It is true that some Democratic votes are needed in the Senate to pass this bill. But Republican votes are also needed to pass it.

And the president has to sign it. Many people forget that the president is not a passive observer in the budget process. The president has an option to veto bills he doesn't like, an option that, thus far, President Trump has never used or even threatened to use. Presidents like Ronald Reagan used the veto and the threat of the veto to get Congress to negotiate with him. This is a tool President Trump has never employed.

Instead, the White House has signaled that it is very happy with this bill and that Trump will sign it. This bill continues to slavishly follow Democratic Party ideals, which gives big boosts to domestic spending and the national debt.

As long as we have a Democratic Party that controls, from whatever numerical position its members hold in Congress, and as long as we have a Republican Party whose members enable, and as long as we have a Republican president who goes along with them like a contrite puppy dog happy with scraps from the table, we will find our economy and priorities mismanaged by the Uniparty, of which the Democrats, the Republicans, and Trump are firm members.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.

Image: Allan Rotgers via Flickr.