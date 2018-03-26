Trump hurts himself by claiming border wall construction has begun

Unfortunately, President Trump is doing the same thing, claiming that the truly awful spending bill he signed authorized construction of his border wall.

When liberals talk about global warming, they are ridiculed, and rightly so, because they are discussing something which doesn't even exist. They lose credibility because they talk about the imagined.

Because of the $700 & $716 Billion Dollars gotten to rebuild our Military, many jobs are created and our Military is again rich. Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

Much can be done with the $1.6 Billion given to building and fixing the border wall. It is just a down payment. Work will start immediately. The rest of the money will come - and remember DACA, the Democrats abandoned you (but we will not)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

Unfortunately, reality is somewhat different. The authorizing legislation specifically prohibits the president from using the money to build a wall. He is merely authorized to build 33 miles of fences, but not an inch of wall.

Some Trump partisans feel that President Trump has the ability to take money from the military budget and use it as he pleases, even to build a border wall. But that's not how appropriations and spending process work. President Trump has no legal authority to use federal funds to build a border wall. The legislation he signed is quite specific about it.

So when the president talks about the wall starting to be built, he undermines his credibility. This affects him in so many ways. Our enemies are watching and they have learned that his word does not mean very much. Democrats in Congress have certainly learned that.

And then when different women give interviews about their affairs with the president, and the president denies it, we are left wondering, "If he isn't being truthful about the wall, how do we know he's being truthful about anything?" This is the damage Trump has done and is doing to his own credibility. And it's even worse when the president is incoherent (tweeting about building a wall through Mexico) or talking like a liberal (telling illegal aliens how much he cares about them).

This situation reminds me of an old story about Stalin, Khrushchev, and Brezhnev riding in a limosine. The limo breaks down, so Stalin shoots the driver and gets a new one. Then the limo stops again, so Khrushchev sends the driver to a labor camp and gets a new one. Then the limo breaks down a third time, and what does Brezhnev do? He closes the curtains on the limo and pretends it is still moving.

Trump is just like Brezhnev. When things aren't going his way, he pretends they are, even in the face of reality and widespread ridicule.

Let me know in the comments section if you honestly believe by this time next year a single inch of border wall will be built.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.