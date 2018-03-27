Today’s Democrat Party: So simple even a teenager can run it!

The Democrat Party, along with their liberal media allies and all their big money supporters, have gone out of their way to say the gun-control High School teen movement is completely “grass roots.” What’s hard to swallow about that contention is that the long-standing Democratic gun-control message seems to be the exact same message the High School teenagers are spouting on every liberal media outlet and at every rally. Every word out of the mouths of these teens comes direct from the age-old Democrat anti-gun playbook that has been around long before any of these teens were even born. On one hand, you can excuse these teens being naïve about the long standing Democrat gun-control agenda, on the other hand, they are mostly products of public schools,where they were taught from pre-school that guns are bad and must be controlled by the government. In any case, the anti-gun portion of the Democrat playbook is not very complicated; it simply instructs Democrats to lay the blame of every shooting at the feet of the NRA and the Republican Party. And if you haven’t read the latest updated Democrat political playbook, just pick up a public school history or government text book and you’ll be all caught up.

It was both funny and scary watching the rallies and listening to the speeches of these teens this weekend. Funny because I kept picturing in my mind the teens morph into either Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer as they were ranting Democrat gun-control talking points. And scary because they acted and sounded exactly like politically seasoned Democrat hacks. When the High School teens took over the Democrat Party for the last several weeks the liberal agenda never missed a beat. And the liberal media couldn’t seem to get enough of their sweet fresh faces spewing Democrat talking points. So watch out Nancy and Chuckie you guys just might be looking for another job sooner than you think. Out with the old – in with the new!