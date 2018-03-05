Time for the new Untouchables

Our law enforcement and intelligence agencies cannot be trusted to either enforce or observe the law. The now departed James Comey and Peter Strzok at the FBI. Andrew Weissman and Jennie Rhee on Robert Mueller's special counsel team. As yet undisclosed leakers at the NSA or CIA. These are just the tip of the iceberg. The D.C. swamp has become a criminal organization as widespread and deeply rooted as Capone's in Chicago. The solution then was a hand-picked team of "Untouchables" operating outside normal channels. We should follow that example now.

I know that President Trump dislikes subordinates with any flair for the limelight. But it seems to me that Rudy Giuliani, given his record against organized crime in New York City, should be appointed special counsel. He could call upon former FBI agents and prosecutors from his anti-Mafia work to form an uncorrupted (and hopefully incorruptible) senior team with a brief to investigate the swamp as a network of criminal organizations not unlike the New York mob.