The very strong case for a second special counsel to investigate the DOJ and FBI

[C]ertain decisions made and not made by the Department of Justice and FBI in 2016 and 2017 ... including but not limited to evidence of bias by any employee or agent of the DOJ, FBI, or other agencies involved in the investigation; the decisions to charge or not charge and whether those decisions were made consistent with the applicable facts, the applicable law, and traditional investigative and prosecutorial policies and procedures; and whether the FISA process employed in the fall of 2016 was appropriate and devoid of external influences[.]

Two of the most important committee chairmen in the House of Representatives, Bob Goodlatte of the House Judiciary Committee and Trey Gowdy of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, have sent a public letter to A.G. Jeff Sessions and Deputy A.G. Rod Rosenstein, requesting appointment of a new special counsel. The charter would include:

If your time is limited, this statement by the brilliant, fiery, and well informed Joseph DiGenova lays out the staggering scope of the perfidy and criminality that requires investigation.

The letter itself does not go into the limitations on the DOJ's inspector general, tasked by A.G. Sessions to investigate FISA Court abuses, drawing a strong protest from President Trump, who called it " disgraceful ." But in an appearance on Fox News yesterday, the two chairmen laid out there case in considerably more detail:

The special counsel would include the Hillary email scandal and the FISA Court but would not include Uranium One, so far as I can determine. However, if Sessions or Rosenstein actually appoints a special counsel, using language similar to that governing Robert Mueller adding "matters that may arise in the course of the investigation," the charter could expand to include Uranium One and other matters.

Two of the most important committee chairmen in the House of Representatives, Bob Goodlatte of the House Judiciary Committee and Trey Gowdy of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, have sent a public letter to A.G. Jeff Sessions and Deputy A.G. Rod Rosenstein, requesting appointment of a new special counsel. The charter would include:

[C]ertain decisions made and not made by the Department of Justice and FBI in 2016 and 2017 ... including but not limited to evidence of bias by any employee or agent of the DOJ, FBI, or other agencies involved in the investigation; the decisions to charge or not charge and whether those decisions were made consistent with the applicable facts, the applicable law, and traditional investigative and prosecutorial policies and procedures; and whether the FISA process employed in the fall of 2016 was appropriate and devoid of external influences[.]

The special counsel would include the Hillary email scandal and the FISA Court but would not include Uranium One, so far as I can determine. However, if Sessions or Rosenstein actually appoints a special counsel, using language similar to that governing Robert Mueller adding "matters that may arise in the course of the investigation," the charter could expand to include Uranium One and other matters.

The letter itself does not go into the limitations on the DOJ's inspector general, tasked by A.G. Sessions to investigate FISA Court abuses, drawing a strong protest from President Trump, who called it "disgraceful." But in an appearance on Fox News yesterday, the two chairmen laid out there case in considerably more detail:

If your time is limited, this statement by the brilliant, fiery, and well informed Joseph DiGenova lays out the staggering scope of the perfidy and criminality that requires investigation.