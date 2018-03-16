The press's obsession with the Stormy Daniels cash reeks of hypocrisy
The print and television media are working very hard analyzing a $130,000 payment from private funds (not campaign funds) from Donald Trump's lawyer to a porn star for a possible short affair in 2006.
The following front page story in the Wall Street Journal on March 15th is one example of what's a continuous daily attempt to destroy Trump.
Trump Organization Tied to Deal to Keep Stormy Daniels Quiet
Meanwhile, since at least 2012, President Obama, Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee have laundered campaign cash through a law firm to hire Fusion GPS to dig up trash in attempts to destroy Mitt Romney and Donald Trump. They disguised these payments as legal payments when they reported them the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in order to keep the true nature of the expenses secret.
Somehow, the media, which considers the $130,000 story worth endless reporting, cares little about the $168,000 of campaign dollars that was laundered by Democrats.
Here are a few stories related to the disgusting way Democrats attack their opponents. They show that truth means little to Obama, the DNC, Hillary or their puppets in the media which just support them no matter what they do.
The Clinton campaign and the DNC, through the law firm, continued to fund Fusion GPS’s research through the end of October 2016, days before Election Day.
About That Obama Enemies List - The New Republic
Meet the espionage firm which ordered Trump 'dirty dossier' - a secretive D.C. firm which has aided Planned Parenthood and attacked Mitt Romney's friends
Obama's campaign organization has paid nearly a million dollars since April of 2016 to the law firm that funneled money to Fusion GPS.
Isn’t it far more important to the integrity of the elections and the truth when the president, the DNC, Hillary, the FBI, the intelligence agencies, the State Department, and almost 100% of the media seek to destroy a political candidate through any means necessary, compared to a $130,000 private payment? Intentional deceptive reporting to the FEC should be considered fraud.
Spying on politicians, or anyone, based on what was known to be a questionable dossier funded by politicians should be a major criminal offense.
Obviously, the Obama agenda and winning is more important to the media than the truth.
If the media and Democrats were actually interested in pursuing real obstruction of justice they would go after the DNC, John Podesta, and others for not allowing the examination of DNC computers by any government agency despite accusing Russians of a major crime. It is also a dereliction of duty for Justice and intelligence agency officials to sign off on the assignment of blame to the Russians without physically examining the computer and its contents themselves. What does this say about the double standards they hold so dear?
