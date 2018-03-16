The press's obsession with the Stormy Daniels cash reeks of hypocrisy

The print and television media are working very hard analyzing a $130,000 payment from private funds (not campaign funds) from Donald Trump's lawyer to a porn star for a possible short affair in 2006. The following front page story in the Wall Street Journal on March 15th is one example of what's a continuous daily attempt to destroy Trump. Trump Organization Tied to Deal to Keep Stormy Daniels Quiet Meanwhile, since at least 2012, President Obama, Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee have laundered campaign cash through a law firm to hire Fusion GPS to dig up trash in attempts to destroy Mitt Romney and Donald Trump. They disguised these payments as legal payments when they reported them the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in order to keep the true nature of the expenses secret. Somehow, the media, which considers the $130,000 story worth endless reporting, cares little about the $168,000 of campaign dollars that was laundered by Democrats.