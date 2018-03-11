The moral argument against employment equity

In Canada, the Employment Equity Act gives preferential treatment to "women, Aboriginal peoples, persons with disabilities and members of visible minorities" when applying for federally regulated jobs. In other words, preferential treatment is given to anyone who isn't a white male. While there is a moral argument to be made for employment equity for persons with disabilities, the Employment Equity Act violatesone of the most basic principles of justice: that everyone should be treated equally and not be discriminated against.

The Employment Equity Act is founded upon a premise that is impossible to prove: that economic inequality between different groups in society is primarily due to discrimination. This discrimination is often labeled as institutional racism: unconscious biases that people in power have against minority groups. While there are no doubt instances where someone in a position of power has a bias against minority groups, there are many other factors that lead to economic inequality, including the place a person lives along with his education, work experience, work ethic, and natural ability. The act's provision for persons with disabilities is just. For many jobs, a person with a disability can be at a natural disadvantage when competing with an able-bodied person. Consequently, he has more limited job opportunities. As long as a disabled person is qualified for the job he applies for, giving him preferential treatment is a reasonable form of equity. But legislation like the Employment Equity Act specifically legalize discrimination against white males, excluding them from job opportunities. Employment equity is founded on the logical fallacy that two wrongs make a right and that the ends justify the means. It tries to remedy the supposed injustice of economic inequality by legalizing another injustice. A double standard is "a rule or principle which is unfairly applied in different ways to different people or groups." Employment equity is founded on a double standard: discrimination is unjust, but discrimination against white males is not unjust. A white male seeking a job is not responsible for the historical injustices of the past or for any institutional racism that exists today. If a white male is denied a job for no other reason than the color of his skin, he is being punished and made a scapegoat for someone else's crimes. Women, visible minorities, and aboriginals who believe they have been discriminated against should seek remedy through the courts, not by being given preferential treatment when applying for a job. The Employment Equity Act, and others like it, is Orwellian legislation. In the novel Animal Farm, George Orwell wrote, "All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others." Employment equity makes women, visible minorities, and aboriginals "more equal" than white males. Meanwhile, in a just society, everyone is treated equally under the law. Image: Steven Depolo via Flickr.