The killer's widow: Orlando and the lessons we refuse to learn

Salman claimed she didn't know about her late husband's plans, and was herself "a victim" of his domestic abuse.

So, it happened again. Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter, Omar Mateen, was found not guilty on Friday, March 30, 2018 of helping her husband with his deadly attack. She was acquitted by a federal jury of aiding and abetting her husband in providing material support to the Islamic state and of obstruction of justice. If sentenced, she would have faced life in prison .

On Monday, March 26, 2016, the U.S. District Judge Paul Byron rejected a defense motion for a mistrial of Salman in relation to the fact that Mateen's father was an FBI informant for eleven years before the attack. The judge ruled that the fact had "little bearing on the trial of the gunman's widow."

Some interesting facts about Judge Byron: He was nominated on February 6, 2014 by President Obama to serve for the District Court for the Middle District of Florida and confirmed on June 24, 2014 with a speedy procedure (by voice vote and cloture) by then-Senate majority leader Harry Reid (Democrat).

Let us recap. On June 12, 2016, a Muslim militant, Omar Mateen, a Muslim militant of Afghan-American descent, a self-declared ISIS-inspired fighter, and a registered Democrat (a detail the press did not want to emphasize), killed 49 people and wounded 58 others in a nightclub that caters to homosexuals in the city of Orlando, Florida.

At the time, the attack was called "the deadliest mass shooting in the United States and the nation's worst terror attack since 9/11."

During Obama's administration (2008-2016), several mass shootings took place in the United States, with casualties ranging from 12 to 50 dead and one to 58 wounded. Let us recap the most notable ones: Binghamton, New York and Fort Hood, Texas (both in 2009); Aurora, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut (both in 2012); Washington, D.C. (2013); Fairfax, Virginia (2014); Charleston, South Carolina and San Bernardino, California (2015); and finally, Orlando, Florida (2016).

Some of them were committed by people unsatisfied with their own lives; others were cold-blooded executions in the name of jihad.

Pardon my French, but this crèpe sickens me. Again with "the state of shock" and "prayers to the victims." Until when? I am not in a "state of shock" any more, but in "a state of fury." I want not to send prayers to victims anymore, but rather to watch how terrorists are tried in military courts. Most importantly, I want to see these mass killings reported for what they really are. "Islamic terrorist acts" are not "workplace violence" nor "acts of hate," as liberals in denial like to call them.

When I was little, my grandma told me the story of the donkey (probably a Democrat) and the wolf in the forest. The wolf was coming from behind and bit the donkey's leg, but the victim still denied his aggressor's presence. Only when the wolf pounced on the donkey's neck did the victim cry, "Help, the wolf is eating me!" Of course, at that point, any help was futile.

Coming back to the killer's widow trial: In spite of what many would like to believe, the court decision is not final, and the case is not closed yet. The prosecutors have the duty to push the case farther up, because this court message gives a wrong signal to us and the whole society.

We have to decide, once and for all, whether we want to remain donkeys and what to do precisely with the wolf.

Tiberiu Dianu has published several books and a host of articles in law, politics, and post-communist societies. He currently lives and works in Washington, D.C., and can be followed on Medium.