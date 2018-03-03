Speaking of chaos and party divisions

Recently, one of the Democrats' most significant state voter ID and GOTV organizations, Wellstone Action in Minnesota, has gone through a controversial reorganization in which the late Senator Paul Wellstone's children and some of his long-time associates were kicked off the group's board.

I saw only one local story about this and none nationally – although this group has been central not only to Democrats' recent successes in Minnesota, but through its formidable training programs, to successful first-time liberal candidates across the county.

One of Mr. Wellstone's sons was quoted as describing the board move as 'betrayal." Paul Wellstone was an authentic and respected liberal hero not only in his own state, but nationally. One can only imagine the media attention to a controversy involving an equivalent conservative political figure!

In fact, in very "blue" California, where Democrats are expecting to make gains in congressional seats, most media are ignoring the internal squabbles among Democratic factions and candidates, including one district, previously expected to be a Democratic pick-up, where so many liberals are running that the ballot in November might only have two Republicans!

When long-time Democratic Senator Diane [sic] Feinstein was recently denied re-endorsement at her own party's convention, the story was too sensational to ignore, but for the most part the media turns its attention to GOP conflicts and anomalies.