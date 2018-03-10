So Susan Rice never cared a whit about a Russian threat...until it got political

Turns out she issued a "stand down" order to National Security Council officials who sought to retaliate against Russia for its hacks into our electoral system.

Susan Rice, who didn't exactly care about a terrorist attack in Benghazi on Sept. 11, 2012 and gladly went on television to lie about it to the public, is repeating her same pattern.

According to the Daily Caller, citing a new book out, Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin's War on America and the Election of Donald Trump:

One day in late August, national security adviser Susan Rice called [NSC official Michael Daniel] into her office and demanded he cease and desist from working on the cyber options he was developing. "Don't get ahead of us," she warned him. The White House was not prepared to endorse any of these ideas. Daniel and his team in the White House cyber response group were given strict orders: "Stand down." She told Daniel to "knock it off," he recalled.

Daniel, as it happens, was planning to release embarrassing information about Vladimir Putin's fortune to the Russian public in retaliation for Putin's government's hacking of Democratic National Committee emails, via WikiLeaks.

This represents the second time that we know of that Susan Rice backed off from punishing perpetrators of enemy acts on the U.S. The latter case, with the Russians, was obviously squelched because Rice was so busy unmasking Americans caught up in intelligence dragnets, who were explicitly expected to be protected from that. And those unmasked for what Rice claimed in congressional testimony was for "national security purposes" just happened to be Trump campaign workers and advisers. See, to Rice, it was a matter of national security that President Trump never be allowed to take office after the American people elected him.

Rice's indifference to national security outside the realm of politics and advancing the progressive Obama political agenda suggests an unfitness for duty quite unlike anything we have seen or is legal. Cabinet officials I have dealt with during previous administrations were always scrupulously careful not to politic in their official capacities, citing the law and their showing their own seriousness about keeping that law.

Not so Susan Rice. Preserving and advancing socialism was her idea of national security, and unmasking Americans to Get Trump was far more important to her than stopping a national security threat or punishing a miscreant to ensure deterrence.

Every crisis had its political opportunities, didn't it?

Rice's dereliction of duty and subornation of the legitimate functions of government to Obama politics look like a crime. If the Justice Department won't deal with it, maybe the congressional committees need to get involved and expose it, allowing this kind of activity to define Democrats for the voters. Let them explain that one away as they once again grasp for what they consider their divine right of office.