Scary map shows parts of SF Bay Area to be destroyed by global warming

By the 1990s, disaster movies had taken on a distinctly sci-fi element, such as the movie Armageddon , which highlighted the twin disasters of an asteroid striking the Earth and a plan to send Ben Affleck into space.

The 1970s were a great time for disaster movies. There was Earthquake with Charlton Heston, Towering Inferno with Steve McQueen, the Poseidon Adventure , and many more.

That's where we are today, except our science fiction is being portrayed as science fact by liberals who want to scare us with the global warming bogeyman. In their latest attempt, they have produced a map showing which parts of the San Francisco Bay Area will be plunged underwater by 2100 due to global warming:

Points for discussion:

1. Notice that San Francisco is spared from flooding, but Oakland in the northeast and San Jose in the south (right next to Santa Clara) are subject to a lot of it. S.F. is largely white, but Oakland is home to many black people and San Jose to many Hispanics. Can a natural disaster be racist?

2. Note again that San Francisco is largely untouched by the flooding. Do you think all those Prius-owners in S.F. will go back to driving gas-powered cars since they now know they have nothing to worry about?

3. Foster City is to be heavily hit by global warming. It's a city with a large Asian population. Should we care because Asians are a minority, or should we not care because they are not a minority favored by liberals?

4. Palo Alto and much of Silicon Valley are slated to go under water. If the people at Google and Facebook really believe this nonsense, why have they not put forward a plan to start waterproofing 100,000 web servers?

5. This disaster will heavily impact a very liberal metropolitan community. There seem to be no consequences at all for conservative areas. Do you think the authors of the study are inadvertently incentivizing conservatives?

6. In the original Superman movie, Lex Luthor plotted to detonate a nuclear device in the San Andreas Fault, which would supposedly cause the western edges of California to slide into the sea. Luthor had previously arranged to buy up land in Nevada, which would instantly become valuable waterfront land. Instead of conducting a real study, do you think the authors simply cribbed the map from Superman?

7. If this reminds you of the plot of a bad sci-fi movie from the 1990s it's because it is the plot of a bad sci-fi movie from the 1990s. Let me refresh your memory of Escape from LA:

In 1998, Los Angeles has become immensely crime-ridden and decadent, ultimately being directly governed and patrolled by the recently created United States Police Force. Two years later, on August 23, 2000, a massive earthquake strikes the city, the San Fernando Valley floods, and the Los Angeles area turns into an island from Malibu to Anaheim[.] ... Thirteen years later, Cuervo Jones, a Shining Path Peruvian Revolutionary, seduces the President's daughter, Utopia[.]

Can you imagine that – a future where Los Angeles becomes immensely crime-ridden and decadent, and a radical communist is in charge?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.