Questions for Chelsea since she advocated putting a corrupt serial abuser of women back in the White House

If anyone wants to see pure bias, it is when reporters think it is appropriate to ask Ivanka questions about her father but will not ask Chelsea about her father or mother. What is worse is when Chelsea is asked if Ivanka should answer the questions, and Chelsea says yes, and neither the reporter nor Chelsea is smart enough to understand how pathetic they are.

Last week, Ivanka Trump got heat from the media for refusing to answer a question from an NBC reporter about the sexual assault allegations against her father. NBC's Peter Alexander grilled Ivanka, asking if she "believed the women" who accused her father of sexual assault. Slamming the question as "inappropriate," Ivanka said reporters probably wouldn't have pressed past first daughters on that issue, clearly a reference to the Clintons. Turns out, she was right. On March 6's The View, the ABC hosts had the audacity to ask former first daughter Chelsea Clinton to weigh in on Ivanka's response to that question, without noting that Chelsea had also refused to answer a similar question posed to her in 2008, while she was campaigning for her mother's presidential run. But host Sunny Hostin wanted Chelsea to judge Ivanka for doing the same thing, asking: SUNNY HOSTIN: Last week, Ivanka Trump told a reporter it was inappropriate for him to ask her about her father's sexual assault allegations even though she is a member of the administration. Do you think that was a fair question by the reporter? CHELSEA CLINTON: I think that anyone who works for the White House should be expected to answer any question about the White House. About the president, about the White House's policies, practices. So, yes, I do think it was a fair question.

Since Chelsea thinks it is appropriate to ask a daughter very personal questions, and since Chelsea is an adult and was very involved in trying to put her parents back in the White House in 2016, here are some questions for her:

Do you think your mom was smart enough to know that she should have used government computers and should not have intentionally destroyed documents?

Do you believe that your mom should have paid $10 million to produce a false Russian dossier as an attempt to destroy her opponent, or do you think she should have lied about her policies instead?

Why do you think your mom was given questions in advance of a town hall meeting by Donna Brazile?

Do you believe that when your father traveled with pedophile Epstein on the Lolita Express to Orgy Island, it was part of community outreach or his global initiative?

Why do you think your and your father's speaking fees went up when your mom was secretary of state?

Did you father use a Cuban cigar on Monica?

Do you think it was appropriate for a young woman who was a subordinate of your father who now calls it a "gross abuse of power" to repeatedly perform oral sex on your dad? Do you agree that it was a gross abuse or power, or do you agree with your father that it depends on the definition of sex?