Mitt Romney campaigns against Trump's amnesty offer for 1.8 million illegal aliens

Romney, running for the Senate in Utah, has criticized President Trump's offer of amnesty for 1.8 million "DREAMer" illegal aliens (and their additional spouses and children) and said if he were president, he never would have offered such a plan. Romney said:

Mitt Romney is getting to the right of President Trump.

"My view was these DACA kids shouldn't all be allowed to stay in the country legally."… Romney said he is against giving legal residence to those 1.8 million people. "That was not my posture," Romney said. "So I was more conservative than others in my party. Now I will accept the president's view on this, but for me, I draw the line and say, those who've come illegally should not be given a special path to citizenship."

In fact, Trump even criticized Romney for calling for illegals to "self-deport," calling it "mean-spirited."

Romney's solution of "self deportation" for illegal aliens made no sense and suggested that Republicans do not care about Hispanics in general, Trump says. "He had a crazy policy of self deportation which was maniacal," Trump says.

Do I believe what Romney says about being against amnesty for illegal aliens? No more than I believed President Trump when he said he would build a border wall paid for by Mexico or require all illegals to return to their country of origin to apply for citizenship or that he would end birthright citizenship.

But this story is instructive, because if a center-left Republican like Romney can criticize Trump on immigration, it shows us truly how far to the left Trump has drifted on the subject.

Trump didn't campaign on giving amnesty to the so-called "DREAMers," and he certainly didn't campaign on giving amnesty to them and an additional 1.1 million of their friends. Trump did campaign as the most solid voice on fighting illegal immigration, and that is in large part why he won the Republican presidential nomination. Even as recently as yesterday, Trump has paired calls for his border wall to be built with messages to "DREAMers" that he "will not abandon" them. Excuse me? Trump is supposed to be speaking to, and for, the American people, not illegal aliens!

Exit question: For all you Trump-supporters out there, would you still have voted for Trump in the primaries if you had known he wanted to give amnesty to 1.8 million illegal aliens (plus close relatives) and that, 14 months into his presidency, not an inch of border wall would be built, with no money authorized for future construction?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.