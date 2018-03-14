Mexican flags fly at San Diego anti-Trump rally and press tries to hide it

Waving the flag of the country they'd do anything to avoid being sent back to, DREAMers were out in force as President Trump's plane touched down in San Diego. The Mexican flags flew, and the hate-Trump chants pounded from the left. Don't expect the rest of the media to notice any of this. Or the chants of "¡sí se puede!" or the Che banners and t-shirts, the foul language, or the scads of ethnic Mexican clothing to demonstrate the absence of assimilation. Nope, most of the press did its level best to keep such images out of the news and present only the most sanitized versions of the anti-Trump protesters to the public.

Fortunately, since there were a lot of them covering the rallies, the details leaked out here and there. Two news agencies, Fox News 5, the local station in San Diego, and Breitbart News, in Beverly Hills, reported without filters, as did the San Diego Free Press, a radical left-wing news agency that actually likes the foul language and Mexican flag-waving. The New York Times did note the Che t-shirts even as it snidely called the pro-Trump rallies "pep rallies." (Would they have called a pro-Obama rally a "pep" rally?) But if you wanted to see what the rallies were really like, most of the local press by and large blacked out the flags from the coverage. Get a load of some of these screen grabs from Fox 5, the local affiliate of Fox News, or better yet, go see their video: These are just some samples from my camera aimed at the television set and the web, but there was a whole lot more in the Fox video. The anti-Trump protest was so blatantly counterproductive that it almost seemed to be from The Onion, designed to rally support not for DREAMers, but for the Americans who oppose DREAMers. There wasn't much else to make of the Mexican costumes, the Che t-shirts and banners, the foul language in the signs, and the ethnic Mexican clothing. File under "unclear on the concept." Local station KUSI, which also recorded the "sí se puede" chants, had some Mexican clothing on parade here, as did Fox 5: Now, here's what's obnoxious from the press. 10News, another San Diego local station, did its best to conceal the Mexican flags flying at the leftist anti-Trump rallies: Notice how the upper right corner contains what is likely a Mexican flag, and it's helpfully cut off. If they had some other Mexican flags in their coverage, I'd attribute it to composition issues, but since there weren't any, it appears to have been a bid to keep the flags off the page. The San Diego Union-Tribune had a small flash of a Mexican flag in the video of one of the rallies but no comment otherwise. It also covered the anti-Trump protests from the Tijuana side, where, apparently, no Mexican flags were waved at all, and the reporter, the reputable Sandra Dibble, noted there was little opposition to the wall as well on that side of the fence. The CBS affiliate, Channel 8, was worst of all. It scrubbed all of the Mexican flags from the anti-Trump rally from its coverage, presenting a positively sanitized view of what went on at those things. It's also noteworthy that in different accounts of local news coverage I watched on television, the news reporters counted 300 demonstrators at the pro-Trump rally and 100 at the 5:30 P.M. anti-Trump rally, not comparing the turnout side by side. They apparently didn't want to point out that Trump has more supporters here than opponents, at least based on rally turnout. In any case, the pictures dribble out. What an irony here that as the left rallies its biggest thugs to rouse its base, President Trump does the same thing – rallies the leftist thugs – except to energize the right. That's the only reason why the media seek to conceal these protesters.