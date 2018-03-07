Italy elects its first black senator â€“ from the purportedly 'racist' and 'anti-immigrant' League

"After more than 25 years of fighting as part of the League's big family, I'm about to start another great adventure," Iwobi wrote, going on to thank leader Matteo Salvini and his other fellow party members.

Senator-Elect Iwobi legally immigrated to Italy 40 years ago, initially coming as a student and marrying an Italian woman and starting an I.T. company. Like a number of Nigerian immigrants to the United States whom I know personally, he is a hard-liner on the values that make America and Italy great: personal responsibility, hard work, honesty, and the rule of law. My surmise is that the experience of living in Nigeria, chronically corrupt and infected by tribal rivalries and a religious divide, has made these expats better appreciate the blessings of Western civilization than those people gifted with them by birth.

Before running for senator he represented the League as a municipal councillor in Spirano back in the 1990s, and more recently headed Salvini's national committee on immigration.

In that capacity, he helped write the League's anti-migration platform, in which it proposed among other things to make it easier to deport migrants, to use economic incentives to get countries to agree to repatriate their nationals from Italy, to refuse to take in migrants rescued by NGOs from the Mediterranean, to renegotiate EU agreements that oblige Italy to house migrants that arrive here while their application to stay is processed, to threaten withdrawal of the right to seek asylum or benefits if migrants commit a crime or break the rules of the reception centre where they're housed, and to stiffen existing requirements for the children of immigrants applying for citizenship to include a test on Italian "language, culture and traditions".

While his positions may seem surprising given his own experience, Iwobi says that he does not oppose immigrants who – like himself – come to Italy legally and seek to integrate; instead, he says, his problem is with what he calls "the clandestine invasion": people who seek to stay in Italy illegally.

Campaigning with the slogan "Stop Invasion", Iwobi says his concern isn't just for Italians but for migrants, who the League claims it prefers to help "in their own home" rather than in Italy – though its "Italians First" programme contains few proposals for international development aid.