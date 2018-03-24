Is anyone saying happy birthday to Obamacare?

The bill I'm signing will set in motion reforms that generations of Americans have fought for and marched for and hungered to see," Mr. Obama said, adding, "Today we are affirming that essential truth, a truth every generation is called to rediscover for itself, that we are not a nation that scales back its aspirations.

Who remembers? It was eight years ago that President Obama signed the the Affordable Health Care Act. This is what he said :

Well, I don't know about scaling our aspirations, but premiums and health care delivery are another story.

A few years later, I don't see any parades celebrating its anniversary.

In fact, a few weeks ago, I was at Telemundo and heard a Democrat representative complain that there are thousands of kids in Texas without health insurance coverage. I followed his comments with a simple question: "wasn't Obamacare supposed to fix that?" My second point was: "why aren't those kids enrolling in Obamacare?" I am still waiting for an answer.

Eight years later, Sally Pipes is right:

The Affordable Care Act's most glaring shortcoming has been a failure to make good on its eponymous promise – affordability. President Obama assured Americans in 2010 that the law's insurance exchanges would create "a competitive marketplace" where Americans could "purchase affordable, quality insurance." On the HealthCare.gov marketplace, however, average premiums in 2017 were 25 percent higher than in 2016 – and more than double average individual-market premiums in 2013. Premiums have continued to soar this year – midlevel Silver Plan premiums increased by an average of 34 percent in 2018, relative to 2017. Out-of-pocket costs have skyrocketed as well. The average deductible for an individual Silver Plan this year was nearly $4,000.

Correct. The biggest problem is that the Affordable Health Care Act was not affordable or delivered as promised. I'm sure there is someone out there who got health insurance he didn't have before. However, it all came at a massive cost to our health care system and President Obama's legacy.

