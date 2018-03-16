Illegal alien appointed to statewide post in California

The California senate Rules Committee has appointed an illegal alien to an advisory committee, the first illegal to hold state-wide office.

Lizbeth Mateo, a 33-year-old attorney and immigrant rights activist, will serve on the California Student Opportunity and Access Program Project Grant Advisory Committee. The committee advises the California Student Aid Commission on efforts to increase college access for California students from low-income or underserved communities. "While Donald Trump fixates on walls, California will continue to concentrate on opportunities," de León said in a news release. "Ms. Mateo is a courageous, determined and intelligent young woman who at great personal risk has dedicated herself to fight for those seeking their rightful place in this country." In a statement, Mateo said she welcomed the opportunity. “While undocumented students have become more visible in our state, they remain underrepresented in places where decisions that affect them are being made," she said. According to de León's office, Mateo graduated from Santa Clara University law School in 2016 and passed the California bar last year. She was born in Oaxaca, Mexico and came to the United States with her parents when she was 14, according to de León's office.

They could have gotten any tom, dick, or harry to fill the post but de Leon and the state government are at war with the Feds over their sanctuary policies and this is the perfect opportunity to give Washington the finger.

This isn't a surprise to anyone who has been following what's been going on since Donald Trump took office. The federal suit filed by the Justice Department against California's sanctuary policies has drawn a bright red line that state officials are ignoring with impunity. In essence, they are telling the rest of America to go to hell while the state is making a good start in that direction themselves.

California seems bound and determined to ignore federal immigration law. The courts have agreed with them in the past. But when non-cooperation becomes active obstruction of federal officers trying to perform their duties - as the mayor of Oakland did when she tipped off illegals to a coming raid by ICE - the game is changing. Will the courts allow California to, in effect, become a separate country with their own immigration policies and interpret the US Constitution any way they choose?

That's what's at stake with the DoJ lawsuit against the state.