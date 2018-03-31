Huge surge in migrants from Central America headed toward US

There's no real natural disaster or surge in violence in Honduras, where most of the migrants are from. This is a cold, calculated, organized effort to storm the U.S. border with thousands of illegals.

Here's some rather disturbing news from Mexico. Mexican immigration authorities are turning the other way as thousands of migrants from Central America flood immigration points headed for America.

BuzzFeed:

For five days now hundreds of Central Americans – children, women, and men, most of them from Honduras – have boldly crossed immigration checkpoints, military bases, and police in a desperate, sometimes chaotic march toward the United States. Despite their being in Mexico without authorization, no one has made any effort to stop them. Organized by a group of volunteers called Pueblos Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders, the caravan is intended to help migrants safely reach the United States, bypassing not only authorities who would seek to deport them, but gangs and cartels who are known to assault vulnerable migrants. Organizers like Rodrigo Abeja hope that the sheer size of the crowd will give immigration authorities and criminals pause before trying to stop them. "If we all protect each other we'll get through this together," Abeja yelled through a loudspeaker on the morning they left Tapachula, on Mexico's border with Guatemala, for the nearly monthlong trek. When they get to the US, they hope American authorities will grant them asylum or, for some, be absent when they attempt to cross the border illegally. More likely is that it will set up an enormous challenge to the Trump administration's immigration policies and its ability to deal with an organized group of migrants numbering in the hundreds. The number of people who showed up to travel with the caravan caught organizers by surprise, and has overwhelmed the various towns they've stopped in to spend the night. Pueblos Sin Fronteras counted about 1,200 people on the first day.

Everyone should write a letter to the Mexican government thanking it for its generosity – at our expense.

This tactic of organized attack on our border is not new, but it's never happened on this scale before. Where are we going to put them, with detention centers on our border already bursting? Mexico is deliberately, coldly creating a humanitarian crisis for the U.S. In some contexts, this is an act of war. They are looking to paralyze U.S. border enforcement and force the government into choosing between starving thousands or accepting them at the border.

I don't envy Trump in this situation. There is little room for compromise with the Mexican government, whose leaders apparently decided to facilitate this attack. Is there a way we could force them to feed, house, and care for so many illegals before they get to the U.S.? Or, in turning back the flood of illegals trying to cross our border, can we count on Mexico to offer them assistance to go back from where they came?

These ignorant, illiterate migrants have been sold a bill of goods by those who are trying to manipulate the Honduran masses into advancing a political agenda. It doesn't get much more despicable than that.