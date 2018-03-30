How Trump gets a line-item veto

A presidential line-item veto requires an amendment to the Constitution, which Congress will never propose. Passing such a law would take a two-thirds vote in both House and Senate, and it’s far beyond reach. What is within reach is proposing a line-item veto amendment through the constitutional alternative -- through the states, using Article V of the Constitution.

President Trump has been criticized for passing a larded-up budget, but it's not that simple to get a balanced budget. One way is with the line-item veto, but to achieve this will take some careful strategizing. Here is how it works:

Twenty-eight states have passed resolutions calling for an Amendment Convention to propose a balanced budget amendment. The line-item veto is simply one method of achieving it. All 28 resolutions specifically authorize that the amendment may include “… appropriate fiscal restraints” as a means of balancing the budget. A line-item veto fits perfectly within this description.

There are currently six Republican-controlled state legislatures, which have not passed a resolution calling for an Amendment Convention -- Idaho, Montana, Minnesota, Kentucky, South Carolina and Virginia. Fear of a runaway convention has prevented passage in these states. But if all they are asked to authorize is a line-item veto -- one specific means of getting to a balanced budget -- their fears can be overcome. It narrows the scope of the call. And President Trump can personally guarantee that no runaway convention will occur on his watch.

The Amendment Convention which would draft the actual language of the proposed amendment will be controlled by the conservative Republican legislative leaders of the thirty-plus red states. This is the most pro-Trump group of politicians in the country. No amendment can be ratified without Trump’s support, effectively giving him a veto. To a large extent, the amendment will be what Trump wants, and nothing more.

The line-item veto is politically more attractive than a generic balanced budget amendment. It is definite, not vague, and simple, not complex. It’s familiar to the voters, since it’s now used by the governors of 44 states. It does not prevent spending in a national emergency. And with former presidents Clinton and Obama supporting it, it is bipartisan. As such, it could easily be ratified by 38 states through the state convention process, which was used to ratify the 20st Amendment

Simply requiring Congress to balance the budget is inadequate. How is such a requirement to be enforced? Congress routinely circumvents or ignores constitutional restraints on its power. But if the president is given the enforcement authority of a line-item veto, the budget can realistically be brought under control, and eventually balanced.