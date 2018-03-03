How Canada ended up with Justin Trudeau

With all of Justin Trudeau's blunders - from blowing up Canada's relationship with India (and messing up in China, too), to welcoming floods of unvetted migrants to Canada, to running up the debt, to taking lavish vacations at taxpayer expense, to pushing for all kinds of political correctnesses, it's kind of natural to wonder why this has happened. Seriously, how could Canada have ended up with such an incompetent as its prime minister? His stupidities are legion and likely only to continue. A new Ipsos poll reveals that if a Canadian election were held tomorrow, Trudeau would be thrown out. In retrospect, it's worth looking at how Trudeau got elected because the election had consequences, all of which are on display now. When he was elected in 2015, he had a famous name but no signficant political experience. And at age 43 when he was voted in, he didn't even have much life experience, particularly as a cossetted rich man's son growing up in an elite leftwing bubble.

Baffling to conservatives of course, is how such a fine prime minister as Stephen Harper could be voted out, his exit largely attributed to his lack of charisma. It's true that voters get tired of incumbents. But in Canada's case, and this should be worth noting here, he was elected because of massive foreign funding, from the likes of the rabidly leftwing and secretive Tides Foundation, linked to George Soros and radical environmental movements. In 2017, the National Post reported that Trudeau got elected after a massive influx of illegal foreign funds, mostly from the U.S.-based leftwing Tides Foundation, writing: Foreign money funnelled towards Canadian political advocacy groups affected the outcome of the 2015 federal election, according to a document filed last week with Elections Canada and obtained in part by the Calgary Herald. The 36-page report entitled: Elections Canada Complaint Regarding Foreign Influence in the 2015 Canadian Election, alleges third parties worked with each other, which may have bypassed election spending limits — all of which appears to be in contravention of the Canada Elections Act. The Canada Elections Act states that “a third party shall not circumvent, or attempt to circumvent, a limit set out . . . in any manner, including by splitting itself into two or more third parties for the purpose of circumventing the limit or acting in collusion with another third party so that their combined election advertising expenses exceed the limit.” “Electoral outcomes were influenced,” alleges the report. Well, they certainly were. And the scope of this has brought some bitter consequences to Canada. Trudeau, like the leftists in the U.S., has resisted all efforts at electoral reform, despite campaigning on that platform. Obviously, it's a corrupt system that has been good for him. There isn't much we Americans can do about it in Canada, but it highlights two points here: 1) That the Russians and their supposed meddling is not worth the candle compared to the other kinds of meddling that can be taking place; and 2) that electoral reforms, to ensure the integrity of elections, is one of the most important missions left to be finished by the Trump administration. Lefties, once in power, will never undertake this mission, the system as it is is too good for them. Canada's disaster in its prime minister's office shows just how bad it can be.