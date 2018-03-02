Headlines most of the media don't want the public to see

I also find the following funny: "Does Fed control Trump 2020 destiny?" Predictions about the 2020 election are absolutely nuts. I will give the authors a clue. If the economy continues to do so well that the Fed believes that it needs to continually raise rates, Trump will probably do pretty well against the leftists who want bigger government and who want more people to be dependent on government. My guess is that the majority of people will be happier with better jobs, fewer regulations, and lower taxes, versus more food stamps, more regulations, and higher taxes. Some other headlines that most of the media are virtually ignoring: Great consumer confidence along with business confidence

Higher home ownership

Declining minority unemployment

Women's employment at an 18-year high. It is no wonder that Trump is around 50% approval in Rasmussen, which is around 7% higher than Obama at this point in his presidency. And it is also no wonder that almost all the media ignore the Rasmussen poll while touting low numbers in Gallup and CNN polls. They do enjoy misleading the public to push their agenda.