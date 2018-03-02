Headlines most of the media don't want the public to see
I understand why most of the media are focusing on the fictional Russian collusion, Hope Hicks resigning, and rumors about Jared Kushner. Since they hate Trump, they certainly wouldn't focus on how well the economy is doing, which shows up in the following articles on the Drudge Report on March 1.
- Jobless claims plunge to 49-year low...
- Incomes Up Most in Five Years...
- Manufacturing Expands at Fastest Pace Since '04...
- US crude oil output hits all-time high; Takes out 1970 record...
- Foreign Holdings of U.S. Securities Rise to Record $18 Trillion...
I do find this article in the WSJ, also published on March 1, funny. They state that foreign investors aren't buying as many government bonds, while the above bullet point says foreign investors hold a record number.
I also find the following funny: "Does Fed control Trump 2020 destiny?"
Predictions about the 2020 election are absolutely nuts. I will give the authors a clue. If the economy continues to do so well that the Fed believes that it needs to continually raise rates, Trump will probably do pretty well against the leftists who want bigger government and who want more people to be dependent on government. My guess is that the majority of people will be happier with better jobs, fewer regulations, and lower taxes, versus more food stamps, more regulations, and higher taxes.
Some other headlines that most of the media are virtually ignoring:
- Great consumer confidence along with business confidence
- Higher home ownership
- Declining minority unemployment
- Women's employment at an 18-year high.
It is no wonder that Trump is around 50% approval in Rasmussen, which is around 7% higher than Obama at this point in his presidency. And it is also no wonder that almost all the media ignore the Rasmussen poll while touting low numbers in Gallup and CNN polls. They do enjoy misleading the public to push their agenda.
