Gun control? Nope, teenagers need cell phone control ...

The numbers illustrating the dangers of cell phone use while driving are downright startling. In fact, at any given time throughout the day, approximately 660,000 drivers are attempting to use their phones while behind the wheel of an automobile.

Based on the data out there, it certainly appears that cell phones and driving are much more dangerous to teenagers than guns, so, where are the people who say one death is too many for a teens possessing cellphones? Where are the teen activists advocating that cell phones be taken away?

· The National Safety Council reports that cell phone use while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes each year. · Nearly 330,000 injuries occur each year from accidents caused by texting while driving. · 1 out of every 4 car accidents in the United States is caused by texting and driving. · Texting while driving is 6x more likely to cause an accident than driving drunk. · 11 teens die every day as a result of texting while driving. · According to a AAA poll, 94% of teen drivers acknowledge the dangers of texting and driving, but 35% admitted to doing it anyway. · 21% of teen drivers involved in fatal accidents were distracted by their cell phones. · Teen drivers are 4x more likely than adults to get into car crashes or near-crashes when talking or texting on a cell phone.

At the same time, there are also many ways that Facebook and other social media outlets can be psychologically damaging.

Since more than 300 teens (way more than die from school shootings) die each month from distracted driving caused by cell phones, and social media are psychologically damaging, I will believe David Hogg, George Clooney and others are serious about teen deaths and mental health when I see signs and protests demanding that cell phones be made illegal or at least kept out of the hands of everyone until he orshe turns 21.

I also would like to see protests against the Promise program that allows troubled and dangerous youths like school shooter Nikolas Cruz to impose a danger on other students and the community by hiding the problem. The non-reporting allowed Cruz to get the guns, not the NRA

The school, the police and the FBI all allowed Cruz to go unpunished but instead of teen activists protesting them, their protest is against the NRA and guns.

Here is a story that most of the media somehow didn’t have much time to cover. Al Sharpton’s half brother was charged with capital murder because a car he was driving had a passenger who shot and killed a woman. This occurred one day after he participated in a rally advocating gun control.

Al Sharpton's half brother was arrested and charged with capital murder after a 23-year-old woman was shot dead in Alabama in a dispute over a car, authorities said Monday. Jennings' death came just a day after Glasgow's homeless and community ministry, Ordinary People Society participated in the nationwide March For Our Lives, which advocated for gun control and protested gun violence.

It makes you think he isn’t as much against guns as he said he was.

Most of the media also gives scant coverage to illegal aliens who kill U.S. citizens. That's because it obviously doesn’t fit the agenda.

There were studies after the ten-year assault gun ban that showed little or no reduction in violent crime. So why doesn’t the media report that? Why do politicians and others always want to try things that haven’t worked before? Don’t they learn from history or don’t they care?

Chicago has very strict gun laws and they don’t reduce violent crime, if at all.

Why aren’t there protests demanding that the cops get violent gangs off the streets? Instead of those protests, we get protests complaining cops are too tough.

Instead of wanting police to get tough on criminals in Chicago to make the streets safer, students are protesting $95 million for a police academy.

Since police and the government don’t enforce existing gun laws very well, since previous bans on assault weapons didn’t work very well if at all and since states, cities, Democrats and Hollywood refuse to enforce laws that keep dangerous illegal immigrants off the street why would more laws work? It appears they just want government control and results don’t matter.

I look forward to student protestors demanding that politicians enforce immigration laws that Congress passed.

I will believe that students, professors, Hollywood, the media and other Democrats actually know history when we see the following signs in bold letters:

“Hitler took away the guns and millions died”

This only occurred around 80 years ago. You would think people could understand that it could happen again if a tyrannical powerful politician took control.

“The people of the United States would not be free if only the British had guns”

Maybe students should learn about the Revolutionary War and the actual reason for the second amendment instead of the garbage they are being taught today.

It is a true shame that the media don’t report wall to wall on the large prolife rallies in the way they report on the anti-second amendment rallies. Almost all reporting today is based on an agenda (almost always the Democrat agenda)instead of reporting the actual news. That is truly dangerous to our freedom.