Futile and delusional Palestinian protests leave 17 dead

The latest example occurred on the Gazan border where thousands of Palestinians rioted against the Israeli military on Passover Friday, resulting in 17 dead and 1,400 injured. Another 13 were wounded during demonstrations today as Hamas ginned up outrage at the IDF response to armed Palestinians attacking soldiers.

This is the real tragedy of the Palestinian people: cynical leaders feeding a delusion about "reclaiming" land leading to futile protests.

Thousands of Palestinians had been protesting the anniversary of the death of six Israeli Arabs killed in protests in 1976.

CNN:

In an article on its website, the United Nations reported that Tayé-Brook Zerihoun, the deputy UN political affairs chief, told Friday's Security Council meeting that around 30,000 people participated in and around the March at various locations in Gaza. Soon after the demonstrations started, the UN report said, "(T)he situation turned deadly in several spots." "Some of the casualties were reportedly the result of live ammunition used by Israeli security forces during the March. Other casualties followed armed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, including the shelling of a Hamas observation point," the United Nations said. "Reports indicate that most of the demonstrators stayed well away from the border fence and were not violent," the United Nations reported Zerihoun as saying. "However, there are also reports that some protesters engaged in stone-throwing and violent behavior; some reportedly carrying weapons," Zerihoun said. He reportedly told the Security Council that Israeli security forces said that militants tried to get through the fence in attempt to plant explosives. The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement Friday that IDF troops responded with riot dispersal means and firing toward main instigators. An IDF official warned any breach of Israeli sovereignty would be treated severely after a week of attempted and successful breaches of the border fence from Gaza. Confrontations escalated into Saturday. Israeli fighter jets targeted three Hamas sites after an IDF position was shot at in northern Gaza, according to an IDF statement. Tank fire also targeted the three sites following an exchange of fire.

We all know how unbiased and fair any U.N. "investigation" is going to be. But what exactly was the IDF supposed to do? Armed Palestinians were mixed in with "peaceful" protesters, firing at soldiers. The military tried to target "agitators," but when there are 20,000 people screaming, throwing rocks, and firing at you, it's a dead certainty that innocents will be hit.

This, of course, is exactly what the Palestinians were counting on. They know that their allies around the world in governments and the U.N. will do the rest. As sure as night follows day, Israel will be blamed for defending itself from Palestinian violence.

The fact is, much of the world does not know the truth or care about the truth. One thing is certain: Israel is again under siege and those predisposed to hate the Jewish state, will have their excuse to criticize them.